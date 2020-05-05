PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaked outfits and skins

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Leaked Rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is expected to begin on 13th May, and a bunch of leaks have surfaced online. Regarding the forthcoming update, players are quite anxious about the new rewards on offer in the Season 13 Royale Pass. The new update will bring some new skins and outfits to the game, which can be claimed after purchasing the Season 13 Royale Pass.

The Season 12 Royale Pass will end on 11th May, and after one day of maintenance for the PUBG Mobile servers, Season 13 will make its way into the game. The upcoming Royale Pass is expected to bring a Power Rangers outfit, a Lego vector skin, and many other outfits.

Let's take a look at the leaked outfits and skins that might be rewards of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Leaked Outfits and Skins

Season 13 Royale Pass

#1 Power Ranger Mythic Outfit

The upcoming Power Ranger Mythic outfit will be introduced in the Season 13 Royale Pass, and it can be unlocked at the 100th level. For the same, players are required to purchase the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. In addition to this, the developers have introduced an iron shield on the character to make the outfit aesthetically brilliant.

#2 Lego Vector Skin

As mentioned earlier, a Lego vector skin will be added in the Royale Pass section. Upon completing missions, players will find the skin in their inventory. Outlining its design, the weapon finish has been highlighted by a combination of four different colours, making it more attractive. Moreover, players can see a Power Ranger symbol on the right side of the trigger button.

#3 Ghost Outfit

The ghost outfit is one of the rarest outfit rewards of the Season 13 Royale Pass. The ghost outfit features a gas mask and gloves. However, the level at which the outfit will be attainable is still unclear. According to some leaks, players can also claim this outfit by opening crates.