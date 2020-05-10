PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date and Time in India

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date & Time (Credits: PN Films)

PUBG Mobile's 0.18.0 update has been released, and developers are now ready to push out the next season, Season 13, on the global servers. The Season 13 release date has now been announced officially. The Season 13 Royale Pass (RP) is called 'Toy Playground', and is based on the toy theme.

Players can upgrade their free Royale Pass to either the Elite Pass or the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass by spending a certain amount of UC. The Elite Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC, while the other one is expected to cost about 1800 UC.

As announced by PUBG Mobile officials, Season 13 will release on 13th May, and the Royale Pass will unlock at 7:30 am IST.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date & Time in India

PUBG Mobile's Season 12 RP section will end on 11th May 2020, and the Season 13 Royale Pass will release on 13th May 2020, is expected to unlock at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

Season 13 will bring the Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. These outfits will be available in three different versions (Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced) at different levels. Special missions will also be introduced for squads to unlock mythic outfits.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Outfits (Credits: PN Films)

Apart from these new additions, reminders have been added at the beginning and the end of the season. Additionally, RP push notifications and tutorial guides have been improved. The statistics of Season 12 will also be updated after the start of Season 13.

PUBG Mobile's 0.18.0 update has added the upgraded version of the Miramar map, known as Miramar 2.0 or Mad Miramar. The Bluehole Mode and the Jungle Adventure Mode will also be introduced into the game. The update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the iOS store for free.

