PUBG Mobile's Season 13 Royale Pass (RP) is going to be out soon, and the release date been announced officially. The new Season 13 Royale Pass will be based on the 'Toy Playground' theme. It will bring to the game a brand new character Andy, emotes, outfits, and much more.

PUBG Mobile's Season 12 RP Section will end on 11th May, and the section will be locked afterwards. Players won't be able to complete the RP missions or collect the rewards of the previous season.

As per officials, the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will release on 13th May at 7:30 am IST.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date & Time

As mentioned above, the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will release on 13th May 2020 at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

Players can buy the Royale Pass and start completing the missions. As always, there will be two editions of the Royale Pass- Elite and Elite Upgrade. The Elite Royale Pass will cost around 600 UC, and the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass can be bought by spending 1800 UC.

Season 13 will bring the Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. Special missions will also be introduced for squads to unlock mythic outfits.

Reminders have been added at the beginning and the end of the season. Along with this, RP push notifications and tutorial guides have been improved. When the new season starts on May 13th, Season 12's statistics will also be updated at the same time.

Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger; Image Credits: Stan Go

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out the 0.18.0 update, which has added the Mad Miramar map, the Bluehole Mode, the Jungle Adventure Mode, and many other exciting features.

The update is available for download from the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

The Android update requires about 1.97 GB of free space, and iOS update needs around 2.21 GB of free storage space.

