PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass expected release date and time

PUBG Mobile's Season 14 Royale Pass is expected to hit global servers on 14th July 2020 at 7:30 AM IST.

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Elite Royale Pass will cost 600 UC, while the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass will cost 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass release date and time (Image Credits: Classified YT)

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass (RP) is going to end soon and Season 14 will be released soon after. The new Season 14 Royale Pass will be based on the 'Spark the Flame' theme. It will bring to the game a brand new character called Pharoah, as well as emotes, outfits, and much more.

PUBG Mobile's Season 13 RP Section will end on 12th July 2020, and the section will be locked immediately after that. Once that happens, players won't be able to complete the RP missions or collect the rewards of the previous season.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date & Time

PUBG Mobile Release Date and Time in India (Image Credits: Hoga Toga)

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will expectedly release on 14th July 2020 at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). There will be a small in-game update on the loading screen and it will be downloaded automatically.

Players can buy the Royale Pass and start completing the missions. As always, there will be two editions of the Royale Pass - Elite and Elite Upgrade. The Elite Royale Pass will cost around 600 UC, and the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass can be bought by spending 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will bring the M416 gun skin (Dazzling Youth), two 100 RP outfits (Avian Tyrant Set and Red Commander Set), the Season 14 helmet, etc. Here is the Season 14 trailer, as leaked by data miners:

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has announced the release date of the 0.19.0 update, which will hit global servers on 7th July 2020. The upcoming update will bring the new Livik Map, Bonfire Mode, and a bunch of other features.

The update will be available to download from both Google Play Store and the App Store.

