PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass 100 RP outfit leaked

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass will be released on 15th September 2020 after Season 14 ends on 13th September 2020. The leaks regarding the Season 15 rewards have already started surfacing on the internet, and data miners have leaked the 100 RP outfit for the upcoming Elite Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 100 RP outfit

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 100 RP outfit is known as the Samurai Ops Outfit, and here is the leaked image of the same:

PUBG Mobile Season 15 100 RP outfit (Image Credits: LuckyMan)

The outfit will be available only with the Elite Royale Pass or the Elite Upgrade Pass. The former will cost 600 UC, while the upgrade version will cost 1800 UC. The new Season 15 Royale Pass will also bring in several exclusive rewards, including a new emote, gun skins, outfits, etc.

The next season of PUBG Mobile will be based on the Samurai Ops theme. Apart than this, the tier rewards for Season 15 have also been leaked, and here is the complete list:

Gold Tier

Gold tier reward (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

This evil-themed outfit will be the reward for players reaching the Gold tier. The name of the skin is not known yet, and the mask will not be included with this tier's reward.

Platinum Tier

Mask (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

The mask that was shown with the outfit of the Gold tier will be available in the Platinum tier.

Diamond Tier

SKS skin (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

An exclusive gun skin for the SKS will be the reward for players reaching the Diamond tier.

Ace Tier

Parachute skin (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

A Season 15 parachute will be the reward at the Ace tier, and as you can see, the theme of the parachute matches the theme of the Gold tier outfit.

Conqueror Frame

Season frame (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

Just like every other season, a Season 15 frame will be given to players upon reaching the Conqueror tier.

