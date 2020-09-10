PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Outfits leaked

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass is going to release on 14th September 2020 and will add a bunch of outfits, emotes, and other rewards. Season 15 will be called Beyond A.C.E. and will be based on the Samurai theme.

Just like every other season, Season 15 will include two versions of the Royale Pass: the Free Pass and the Elite Royale Pass. The outfits that will be available in both these Royale Passes have been leaked, and here is the complete list.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass Outfits

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass will include a total of four outfits, and out of them, three are upgradable.

#1 Whitestar Outfit

Whitestar Outfit

The Whitestar Outfit will be available on RP level 1, and its headgear will be available on RP level 5. It will be available in the Elite Royale Pass.

#2 Shadow Assassin Outfit

Shadow Assassin Outfit

The Shadow Assassin Outfit will be available on RP level 30, and will include a mask that will be unlocked on RP level 35. It will also be available in the Elite Royale Pass.

#3 Silverstar Outfit

Silverstar Outfit

The Silverstar Outfit will not be an upgradable outfit, and will get unlocked completely on RP level 60.

#4 Samurai Ops Outfit

Samurai Ops Outfit

The Samurai Ops is the 100 RP outfit, and its helmet will be unlocked at the 80 RP level.

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 update will release at 7:30 AM and will get downloaded automatically in the game. This new season will include a key new visual preview of level rewards, unpurchased rewards, and newly-added crate items. RP points acquired between seasons will now automatically convert to ordinary point cards.

