PUBG Mobile Season 15 tier rewards leaked

PUBG Mobile Season 15 leaks have already started surfacing on the internet after the release of Season 14. Season 15 is expected to release on 15th September 2020. Season 14 is slated to end on 13th September 2020. The tier rewards that the players will be getting in Season 15 have been reportedly leaked and the same have been listed below.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Tier Rewards

Here are the rewards that you will be getting while leveling up to different tiers in Season 15:

Gold Tier

Gold tier reward (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

This evil themed outfit will be the reward for the players reaching the Gold tier. The name of the outfit is not known yet and the mask will not be included in this tier's reward.

Platinum Tier

Mask (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

The mask that was shown with the outfit of the Gold tier will be available in the Platinum tier.

Diamond Tier

SKS Skin (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

An exclusive gun skin for SKS will be the reward for the players reaching the Diamond tier.

Ace Tier

Parachute Skin (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

A Season 15 Parachute will be rewarded at the Ace tier and as you can see, the theme of the parachute matches the theme of the Gold tier outfit.

Conqueror Frame

Season Frame (Image Credits: Mad Tamizha)

Just like every other season, a Season 15 frame will be given to the players reaching the Conqueror tier.

All these rewards will be sent in the in-game mail of all the players at the end of Season 15. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has released its Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and here is the teaser uploaded by the officials:

