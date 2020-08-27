PUBG Mobile: Skyesports Championship 2.0 quarterfinals Day 1 standings

Skyesports is conducting a new gaming tournament, the Skyesports Championship 2.0, spread across six PC and mobile titles and carrying a massive prize pool of 11,00,000 INR. The tournament is also being telecast in six languages.

Skyesports Championship 2.0 titles cash prize

One of the six titles in this championship is the PUBG Mobile tournament, with a massive 6,00,000 INR prize pool and scheduled from 27th August to 13th September.

The quarterfinals are scheduled from 27th August to 30th August, where 40 underdogs will battle it out for ten of the semifinal berths. The semifinals will run from 5th September to 7th September, where the top ten quarterfinalists, along with 14 PMPL Season 1 teams, will battle it out over three days.

The top 20 will then move on to the finals, which will take place from 9th September to 13th September.

Quarterfinals Day 1 standings of PUBG Mobile Skyesports Championship 2.0

PUBG Mobile Skyesports Championship 2.0 Day 1 top ten

Day 1 of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 quarterfinals started with 2EZ4 winning the Erangel match with nine kills. The second match of Miramar was claimed by Future Station with eight kills.

The third match of Erangel was clinched by Hexagon Esports with ten eliminations. The final match of Miramar saw Reckoning Esports come out on top with 11 kills.

At the end of Day 1, Reckoning lead with 38 points in two matches, with Future Station in second place with 33 points. In the kills leaderboard too, Reckoning are on top with 22 kills, followed by Team Gucci Gang with 12 frags.

PUBG Mobile Skyesports Championship 2.0 Day 1 10-20 positions

Quarterfinals groups

GROUP A

X SPARK

LIVECRAFT

TENET

OFFICIAL

OBEY

MYM

XFACTORS

100CC ESPORTS

TRUERIPPERS

BLIND CURSED

ROGUE NATION

GROUP B

8BIT

FUTURE STATION

CONCEPTION

OPTIMUM ESPORTS

BLIND

HEXAGON OFFICIALS

RAVEN BRIGADES

2EZ4

TITAN ESPORTS

TEAM XPERT

GROUP C

LEGSTUMP

INSANE AXOM

ANTRIX

RECKONING ESPORTS

4KING

AIM GAMING

TEAM HEXAGON

4MDx21ST ERA

TEAM KERALA

FINAL4 KARNATAKA

GROUP D

DOPE ESPORTS

MRZ

RAVEN OFFICIAL

RAMPAGE

NOX OFFICIAL

DROGONITExPGS

PLATINUM ESPORTS

MAXIMUS

TEAM GG

HAIL GOD'S REIGN

Day 2 schedule: 28th August

Match 1-AvsC - Sanhok

Match 2-AvsC - Vikendi

Match 3 BvsD - Sanhok

Match 4 BvsD - Vikendi

Skyesports Championship 2.0 schedule