PUBG Mobile: Skyesports Championship 2.0 Quarter Finals Day 2 standings

Skyesports is conducting a new gaming tournament, the Skyesports Championship 2.0, spread across six PC and mobile titles and carrying a massive prize pool of 11,00,000 INR. The event is also being telecast in six languages.

One of the six titles in this championship is PUBG Mobile, carrying a huge 6,00,000 INR prize pool and scheduled from 27th August to 13th September.

The Quarter Finals of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 are scheduled from 27th August to 30th August, where 40 underdogs are battling it out for ten Semi Final berths. The Semi Finals will run from 5th September to 7th September, where the top ten Quarter Finalists, along with 14 PMPL Season 1 teams, will clash over three days.

The top 20 will then move on to the Finals, which will take place from 9th September to 13th September.

Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile overall standings after Day 2

Day 2 of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile Quarter Finals started with Legstump winning the Sanhok match with fifteen kills, where Dangi notched six frags. 4MD claimed the second match of Vikendi with five kills.

Raven Official, with thirteen eliminations, clinched the third match of Sanhok. The team also emerged victorious in the final game of Vikendi, with five kills.

At the end of Day 2, Legstump are leading with 58 points in four matches, while Future Station are in second spot with 58 points. In the overall kills leaderboard, Reckoning Esports, 8bit, and Legstump are on top with 26 kills each, followed by Blind with 23 frags.

Quarter Finals groups for the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile event

GROUP A

X SPARK

LIVECRAFT

TENET

OFFICIAL

OBEY

MYM

XFACTORS

100CC ESPORTS

TRUERIPPERS

BLIND CURSED

ROGUE NATION

GROUP B

8BIT

FUTURE STATION

CONCEPTION

OPTIMUM ESPORTS

BLIND

HEXAGON OFFICIALS

RAVEN BRIGADES

2EZ4

TITAN ESPORTS

TEAM XPERT

GROUP C

LEGSTUMP

INSANE AXOM

ANTRIX

RECKONING ESPORTS

4KING

AIM GAMING

TEAM HEXAGON

4MDx21ST ERA

TEAM KERALA

FINAL4 KARNATAKA

GROUP D

DOPE ESPORTS

MRZ

RAVEN OFFICIAL

RAMPAGE

NOX OFFICIAL

DROGONITExPGS

PLATINUM ESPORTS

MAXIMUS

TEAM GG

HAIL GOD'S REIGN

Day 3 schedule: 29th August

Match 1: A vs D - Erangel

Match 2: A vs C - Miramar

Match 3: B vs C - Erangel

Match 4: B vs C - Miramar

