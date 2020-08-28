PUBG Mobile: Skyesports Championship 2.0 Quarter Finals Day 2 standings

Skyesports is conducting a new gaming tournament, the Skyesports Championship 2.0, spread across six PC and mobile titles and carrying a massive prize pool of 11,00,000 INR. The event is also being telecast in six languages.
One of the six titles in this championship is PUBG Mobile, carrying a huge 6,00,000 INR prize pool and scheduled from 27th August to 13th September.
The Quarter Finals of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 are scheduled from 27th August to 30th August, where 40 underdogs are battling it out for ten Semi Final berths. The Semi Finals will run from 5th September to 7th September, where the top ten Quarter Finalists, along with 14 PMPL Season 1 teams, will clash over three days.
The top 20 will then move on to the Finals, which will take place from 9th September to 13th September.
Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile overall standings after Day 2
Day 2 of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile Quarter Finals started with Legstump winning the Sanhok match with fifteen kills, where Dangi notched six frags. 4MD claimed the second match of Vikendi with five kills.
Raven Official, with thirteen eliminations, clinched the third match of Sanhok. The team also emerged victorious in the final game of Vikendi, with five kills.
At the end of Day 2, Legstump are leading with 58 points in four matches, while Future Station are in second spot with 58 points. In the overall kills leaderboard, Reckoning Esports, 8bit, and Legstump are on top with 26 kills each, followed by Blind with 23 frags.
Quarter Finals groups for the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile event
GROUP A
- X SPARK
- LIVECRAFT
- TENET
- OFFICIAL
- OBEY
- MYM
- XFACTORS
- 100CC ESPORTS
- TRUERIPPERS
- BLIND CURSED
- ROGUE NATION
GROUP B
- 8BIT
- FUTURE STATION
- CONCEPTION
- OPTIMUM ESPORTS
- BLIND
- HEXAGON OFFICIALS
- RAVEN BRIGADES
- 2EZ4
- TITAN ESPORTS
- TEAM XPERT
GROUP C
- LEGSTUMP
- INSANE AXOM
- ANTRIX
- RECKONING ESPORTS
- 4KING
- AIM GAMING
- TEAM HEXAGON
- 4MDx21ST ERA
- TEAM KERALA
- FINAL4 KARNATAKA
GROUP D
- DOPE ESPORTS
- MRZ
- RAVEN OFFICIAL
- RAMPAGE
- NOX OFFICIAL
- DROGONITExPGS
- PLATINUM ESPORTS
- MAXIMUS
- TEAM GG
- HAIL GOD'S REIGN
Day 3 schedule: 29th August
- Match 1: A vs D - Erangel
- Match 2: A vs C - Miramar
- Match 3: B vs C - Erangel
- Match 4: B vs C - Miramar