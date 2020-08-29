PUBG Mobile: Skyesports Championship 2.0 quarterfinals standings and semifinals teams

Skyesports is conducting a new gaming tournament, the Skyesports Championship 2.0, spread across six PC and mobile titles, and carrying a massive prize pool of 11,00,000 INR. The event is also being telecast in six languages.
One of the six titles in this championship is PUBG Mobile, carrying a huge 6,00,000 INR prize pool and scheduled from 27th August to 13th September.
Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile quarterfinals overall standings
The quarterfinals of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 are scheduled from 27th August to 29th August, where 40 underdogs were battling it out for ten semifinal berths. The semifinals will run from 5th September to 7th September, where the top ten quarterfinalists, along with 14 PMPL Season 1 teams, will clash over three days.
The top 20 will then move on to the Finals, which will take place from 9th September to 13th September.
The final Day of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile quarterfinals started with Rogue Nation winning the Erangel match with eleven kills, and Blast notching four frags. Livecraft claimed the second match of Miramar with eleven kills.
Legstump, with fifteen eliminations, clinched the third match of Erangel. They also emerged victorious in the final game of Miramar, with seventeen kills. Blind secured second spot with ten kills.
At the end of the quarterfinals stage of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile event, Legstump topped the table with 120 points in six matches, while Raven Official are in the second spot with 77 points. In the overall kills leaderboard, Legstump again are on top with 58 kills, followed by Blind with 39 frags.
Top ten qualified teams for the semifinals of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile event
- Leg stump
- Raven Official
- 8bit
- FutureStation
- Blind Officials
- Rogue Nation
- 4MDX2IST Era
- Hexagon Officials
- Hexagon Esports
- Livecraft
14 invited teams for the semifinals of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 PUBG Mobile event
- Orange Rock
- TSM-Entity
- Nova Godlike
- Soul
- Umumba Esports
- Megastars
- Fnatic
- Galaxy Racer Celtz
- Marcos Gaming
- Team Tamilas
- Element Esports (Powerhouse)
- Team Ind
- Synerge
- Crawlers