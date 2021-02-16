PUBG Mobile star Rex leaves Team Secret

In a recent development, Asyam "Rex" Allam, one of the fraggers for Team Secret, has left his PUBG Mobile team.

Team Secret, in an official post on social, congratulated him on the success as a member of the roster and wished him good luck for the future.

Before parting ways with TSMY, Rex has a special message for the fans 🖤 pic.twitter.com/crzSnv5hVt — Team Secret (@teamsecret) February 16, 2021

Here's the statement:

"Thank you, Rex. We couldn't be more grateful for having shared this journey with you. So many laughs we've shared together. You will forever be a friend, teammate, and brother to us.We look forward to seeing where life will take you, but our intuition tells you won't end up too far away. See you later."

A video congratulating him on his journey was also uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Team Secret. In the video, Rex said that his 230-day journey with the organization had come to an end. He thanked his teammates, management, and fans for the constant support.

Team Secret PUBG Mobile Team

Team Secret is one of the most successful PUBG Mobile teams from Malaysia. It entered PUBG Mobile Esports in 2019 and saw its first major win in 2020 after winning the PUBG Mobile Pro League, Malaysia Spring, and Fall Split.

Rex joined the team in July 2020, just before the PMWL East Season Zero, where the team secured fifth place in the league stages and fifteenth place in the finals.

Advertisement

The last major tournament the roster played together was the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, where the team secured seventh place.

A few days back, JangS, the coach of Team Secret, also left the organization. Uhigh, Ishotz, and Madtoi are the three players left on the PUBG Mobile roster.

It will be interesting to see what path Rex chooses going forward in his esports career. Fans of Team Secret will also be looking forward to seeing who replaces Rex and JangS in the team, a responsibility that may be hard to live up to.