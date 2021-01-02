PUBG Mobile star Scout's Team Xpark releases official roster as game's future in India remains uncertain

It's been more than four months since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, and newly-formed esports organizations are finding it hard to keep hold of their rosters as there are no tournaments happening in the country.

The latest of these organizations to join the mix is Team Xspark, who let go of their PUBG Mobile India roster today.

Team Xspark owner, popular PUBG Mobile Player and YouTuber Tanmay "Scout" Singh, posted on Instagram:

"As you guys know PUBG is banned by the government in India and we all completely respect the decision. So I have decided to release the lineup as there is no news regarding PUBG mobile getting back in India soon."

"I would like to wish all the brothers (team roster) very good luck for their future and will always be there for them. Good Luck Champs"

Team Xspark's PUBG Mobile Roster

Team X 420op- Shivamm Raghav(IGL, Assaulter)

Team X Destro- Ammar Khan (Assaulter)

Team X EvoO- Mohamed Shahil (Assaulter)

Team X Aditya- Aditya Mathe (Assaulter)

Advertisement

Urvesh( Team Manager)

The line-up consisted of four assaulters, and was known for their aggressive gameplay. They competed in the PUBG Mobile Club Open: Fall Split India 2020 where they were crowned as Champions, thus qualifying for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Fall Split.

Unfortunately, the order for the ban on the game came right after the PMCO Fall Split India ended, and the roster never got to compete in the Pro League. Scout also hinted about the possible future of Team Xspark as he posted,

'Who all knows what will happen after PUBG comes back to India, hope it will be back soon. But I'll stick to the decision taken by the government and respect it'

On 2nd September, the Indian IT ministry had banned 118 Chinese apps, including this popular battle royale title. India was one of their main markets as it contributes over 24% of the total worldwide PUBG Mobile userbase.

To relaunch the game in India, PUBG Corp. broke its ties with Chinese publisher Tencent, and decided to publish the game in the country on their own.

They also announced a 100 million USD investment and released a teaser of its comeback on 14th November.