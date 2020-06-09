PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle: Week 3 Day 2 schedule officially announced

Let's take a look at the complete schedule of Day 2 of the third week of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle.

The action in the tournament will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle tournament timings

Tesseract Esports, along with PUBG Mobile, have organized a ₹3.4 lakhs prize pool tournament. Famous faces from the Indian gaming community and invited pro teams are competing for the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle trophy in this tournament.

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway and the intense battles of the first day of Week 3 concluded yesterday. At the end of day 1, Team IND tops the leaderboard with 229 points and four chicken dinners. They are followed by Team SynerGE and VSG Crawlers, who have earned 205 and 205 points respectively.

The complete schedule of Day 2 of Week 3 in the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle has now been officially announced by PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 3 Day 2 Schedule

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a three-week long event that started on 25th May and is scheduled to go on till 16 June 2020. Matches start at 1 PM and are broadcasted live on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

Live Stream Date and Time: 9 June at 1:00 PM IST

Matches:

ARENA MATCH: TDM - Warehouse, Domination - Town, Assault - Ruins

TDM - Warehouse, Domination - Town, Assault - Ruins Match 1: Miramar - FPP

Miramar - FPP Match 2: Sanhok - TPP

Sanhok - TPP Match 3: Erangel - TPP

It's important to note here that Arena Matches every week will not contribute to the points table. Only the classic matches will affect the match and overall standings.

The top three teams on the leaderboard at the end of Week 4 will split a prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. The winner of PUBG Mobile Super Heroes will get ₹1.6 lakhs. The second-placed team will receive ₹1 lakh, while the third-placed team will receive ₹80,000.