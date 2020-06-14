PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle: Week 4 Day 1 schedule announced

Let's take a look at the complete schedule of Day 1 of the fourth week of PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle.

The tournament is live-streamed on PUBG Mobile India's YouTube channel on matchdays.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle tournament timings

Tesseract Esports, along with PUBG Mobile, have organized a mobile gaming tournament with a prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. Popular faces from the Indian gaming community and other invited teams are competing against each other in PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway and the intense matches of the third week have already been concluded. Team SynerGE topped the leaderboard with 264 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by VSG Crawlers and Team IND, who earned 256 and 241 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle points table recap

The complete schedule of the first day of Week 4 of PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle has now been officially announced by PUBG Mobile India. The fourth week of the tournament will commence on 15th June.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 4 Day 1 schedule

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a four-week long event that started on 25th May and is scheduled to go on till 16 June 2020. Matches start at 1 PM and are broadcasted live on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

Live Stream Date and Time: 15 June at 1:00 PM IST

Matches:

Arena Match : TDM - Warehouse, Domination - Town, Assault - Ruins

: TDM - Warehouse, Domination - Town, Assault - Ruins Match 1: Erangel - FPP

Erangel - FPP Match 2: Miramar - TPP

Miramar - TPP Match 3: Sanhok - FPP

It's important to note here that Arena Matches will not contribute to the points table. Only the classic matches will affect the overall standings.

The top three teams on the leaderboard at the end of Week 4 will split a prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. The winner of PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle will get ₹1.6 lakhs. The second-placed team will receive ₹1 lakh, while the third-placed team will receive ₹80,000.