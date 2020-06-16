PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle: Week 4 Day 2 results and overall standings

SynerGE leads the points table with 359 points after the end of day 2 of week 4 of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle.

Team IND and VSG Crawlers occupy the next two spots on the leaderboard.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway and the intense hostilities of the second day of Week 4 have just concluded.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a weekly event organized by Tessaract Esports and PUBG Mobile. Professional teams and streamers are invited to play against each other for a total prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. A total of 16 teams compete in the event and each teams tries their best to win the maximum chunk of the prize pool.

Three matches were played on Day 2 and at the end of the day, Team SynerGE are on the top of the leaderboard with 359 points and four chicken dinners. They are followed by Team IND and VSG Crawlers, who have earned 337 and 308 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle day 2 week 4 overall standings

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle after day 2 of Week 4:

#1 Team SynerGE - 359 points

#2 Team IND - 337 points

#3 VSG Crawlers - 308 points

#4 Inside Out - 276 points

#5 U Mumba Esports - 223 points

#6 GodLike - 209 points

#7 Orange Rock - 207 points

#8 K18 - 198 points

#9 4 King - 167 points

#10 Marcos Gaming - 163 points

#11 8 Bit - 157 points

#12 Team Rhino - 155 points

#13 Fnatic - 151 points

#14 Soul - 126 points

#15 TSM Entity - 107 points

#16 Powerhouse- 96 points

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle began on May 25 and is scheduled to go on till June 16. Matches will be held from 1 PM to 5 PM on match-days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.