PUBG Mobile: T1 announce new roster for upcoming tournaments

South Korean giants T1 stepped into the world of PUBG Mobile eSports a few months back, when they acquired the Xenon Esports roster after the latter won the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2020 Spring Split and qualified for the 425,000 USD prize pool tournament, the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East. The Street Challenge finals were held from 24th April to 26th April, and offered a total prize pool of around 58,000 USD.

T1 secured 11th place at the PMWL 2020 East League Play and finished seventh in the PMWL 2020 East Finals, winning over 6000 USD as a result.

And now, for upcoming tournaments, the organisation has announced its new roster.

T1 PUBG Mobile roster

[T1 PUBG Mobile팀 로스터 변경 안내]



T1 배틀그라운드 모바일팀이 재정비 후 PMSC 하반기 대회에 참가합니다. 다가오는 대회도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다.



[ @PUBGMOBILE Roster Update]



Introducing our new roster for T1 PUBG Mobile.

Please welcome new players!

T1 Missile

T1 YeonJun

T1 Pado

T1 ZZP

T1 Janchi (Coach)

The new PUBG Mobile roster of T1 will start their journey at the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge (PMSC) Fall Split, where they were invited directly for the National Finals.

The PMSC starts on 25th September, with the first stage being the online group stage, where 32 top teams will battle it out to qualify for the next round. Teams will be clubbed into four groups, where each group will play nine matches. The top three teams in the overall points table will qualify directly for the National Finals, and the next 16 teams will be eligible for the online finals.

The online finals are scheduled for 10th October and 11th October, with the 16 teams playing ten matches, and the top 12 qualifying for the National Finals.

The National Finals will be held on 17th October and 18th October, where the top three teams from the online group stage will be pitted against the top 12 teams from the online finals, along with PMSC Spring Winners T1. These sides will play 14 matches over two days, with seven games daily.

The total prize pool of PMSC Korea is 70,000,000 Korean Won (around 43 Lakhs INR)

About T1

T1, formerly known as SK Telecom T1 or SKT T1, is a South Korean eSports team run by the T1 Entertainment & Sports. It was founded in 2003 and has been famous for its League of Legends dominance. SKT's LoL team was crowned World Champions in 2013, 2015 and 2016.