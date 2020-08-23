PUBG Mobile: Team 8bit crowned APL Invitational Season 1 champions

Team 8bit has emerged as the champions of the coveted PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1. Nova Godlike secured the second place, while Marcos Gaming finished third in the tournament.

The PUBG Mobile event started on the 20th of August, and concluded today, i.e., 23rd August. Twenty invited teams battled it out for four days and tried their best to emerge as the ultimate champion.

Day 4 of the APL Invitational Season 1 started with Nova Godlike winning the first match on Erangel with 13 kills, and Aladin alone taking nine kills. Fnatic finished at the 2nd position with seven kills.

Hail Esports took 11 kills in the second match on Miramar to clinch the Chicken Dinner. Nova Godlike again showed that they are capable of performing whenever needed, and secured the second place.

Team Tamilas won the third match on Vikendi with ten kills, as Marcos Gaming got ten kills. Team Tamilas also won the final game of the day with nine kills.

Overall standings of PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1

8bit - 228 points Nova Godlike - 225 points Marcos Gaming - 190 points Hail Esports - 184 points Fnatic -182 points Team Tamilas - 182 points Megastars - 162 points GXR Celtz- 154 points Team X Spark - 151 points TSM Entity- 144 points Insane - 132 points U Mumba Esports - 123 points Soul - 119 points Optimum Esports - 117 points Initiative Esports - 114 points APL- 92 points Crawlers- 91 points Element Esports - 70 points Orange Rock- 61 points Leg stump - 60 points

PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 prize pool distribution

Total prize pool: 1,00,000 INR