PUBG Mobile: Team Soul announce a new member

Team Soul is India's most popular PUBG mobile team and is owned by Naman'Mortal' Mathur.

Blaezi was a part of Team Zerodegree in PMCO Fall 2019.

India's most popular PUBG Mobile team 'Soul' has been recently trying out new players to include in their current lineup. When they finally found the player they were looking for, they decided to keep his identity hidden for the fans to guess.

However, after many days of suspense, Soul Esports has finally announced their new player. The new player that has been added to the roster is SoulBlaezi.

Blaezi reacted to the official announcement and posted on his Instagram, "thank you, a new journey begins".

Blaezi was a part of Team Zerodegree in PMCO Fall 2019. He is really popular among PUBG Mobile fans and was looking for his big break for quite a time now.

He was also part of Team Godx, that were the semifinalists of the recently concluded PMIS 2020. In December 2019, his team Zerodegree was acquired by Marcos Gaming. Zero degree came 6th in PMCO Fall 2019 and 8th in PMAS 2019. Team Godx came 19th in PMIS 2020.

Roster of Soul for upcoming tournaments

SOUL MORTAL( IGL)

SOUL REGALSTOS( ASSAULTER)

SOUL VIPER( SUPPORT)

SOUL SANGWAN ( SUPPORT)

SOUL BLAEZI ( ASSAULTER)

About Soul:

Team Soul is India's most popular PUBG Mobile team. It is owned by Naman'Mortal' Mathur who is one of the most famous PUBG Mobile players in the world. He has more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Team Soul won PMIS 2019 and PMCO Spring 2019. They also secured 2nd place in PMCO Fall 2019. They represented India in PMCO Spring and Fall Globals in Berlin and Malaysia, respectively. From Team Soul, Regaltos has more than a million subs on Youtube, while Viper has 900k subscribers. Sangwan, who joined Soul in January, also has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram.