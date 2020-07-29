PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East League Play Week 3 Day 2 is over. The third week saw a total of 20 teams battling against each other for a spot in Week 3 (final week) of the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend.

The 20 teams were divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, E), out of which the top 16 teams have qualified for the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3. This stage will start from 31st July 2020 and run for three days. Here's the list of teams that have qualified for the next phase of the tournament.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 East (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Bigetron RA - 114 points (49 kills)

#2 King of Gamers Club - 103 points (39 kills)

#3 Morph Team - 102 points (33 kills)

#4 U Level Up Esports - 90 points (34 kills)

#5 TSM-Entity - 89 points (46 kills)

#6 GXR Celtz - 88 points (30 kills)

#7 Team Secret - 81 points (35 kills)

#8 Orange Rock - 80 points (29 kills)

#9 Box Gaming - 77 points (27 kills)

#10 RRQ Athena - 76 points (27 kills)

#11 TeamIND - 72 points (28 kills)

#12 MegaStars - 70 points (28 kills)

#13 Yoodo Gank - 59 points (20 kills)

#14 T1 - 57 points (14 kills)

#15 Valdus The Murder - 54 points (24 kills)

#16 NovaGodlike - 47 points (19 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

Unlike League Play, which followed the round-robin format, the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend will follow a single lobby format, and the overall points table will decide the actual league standings and the top 16 teams that will qualify for the PMWL 2020 East Final Stage.

PMWL 2020 East offers a massive prize pool of $425,000, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

