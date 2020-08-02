PUBG Mobile: Teams qualified for PMWL East 2020 Finals

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East League Play has ended. The top 16 teams that have qualified from the Super Weekends will now compete in PMWL East 2020 Finals for the ultimate title.

PMWL East Finals will begin on 6th August 2020 and will go on for four days. A total of 24 games (6 matches daily) will be played and here's the list of teams that have qualified for the final phase of the tournament.

PMWL 2020 East Finals: Qualified teams

PMWL 2020 East (Image Credits: Tencent)

#1 Bigetron RA - 522 points (223 kills)

#2 Box Gaming - 508 points (175 kills)

#3 RRQ Athena - 496 points (218 kills)

#4 King of Gamers Club - 461 points (187 kills)

#5 Team Secret - 432 points (181 kills)

#6 TSM-Entity - 416 points (185 kills)

#7 GXR Celtz - 404 points (154 kills)

#8 Valdus The Murder - 387 points (156 kills)

#9 MegaStars - 387 points (137 kills)

#10 Orange Rock - 355 points (159 kills)

#11 T1 - 351 points (119 kills)

#12 TeamIND - 324 points (135 kills)

#13 Yoodo Gank - 284 points (100 kills)

#14 SynerGE - 241 points (92 kills)

#15 U Level Up Esports - 238 points (81 kills)

#16 Reject Scarlet - 187 points (74 kills)

Also, check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

PMWL 2020 East offers a massive prize pool of $425,000, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days. The fans are eagerly waiting for the Finals to unfold.

