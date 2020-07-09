PUBG Mobile Teams With Yamaha Motor For Revved-Up In-Game Adventure

PUBG Mobile partners up with Yamaha Motor to ignite the in-game adventure

Players can ride on the motorcycles and explore the new vehicle skins

More vroom and zoom are coming as PUBG Mobile reveals an unprecedented partnership with renowned motorcycle and off-road vehicle/marine products company Yamaha Motor, who have just celebrated the 65th anniversary early this month. Yamaha’s exclusive motorcycles and other surprises are now available for PUBG Mobile players to collect through iOS and Android.

PUBG Mobile - Yamaha Motor

Beginning today and through Wednesday, July 22, players can ride on the exclusive Yamaha motorcycles as they unlock two completely new in-game vehicle skins, MWT-9 and T7 Concept, with two colors to choose from. The MWT-9 is the concept model that embodies Yamaha Motor’s LMW (Leaning Multi-Wheel) technology, enabling light, agile and sporty handling with a feeling of stability. This concept model leads to Yamaha’s NIKEN production motorcycle, a three-wheels popular model providing confident control on various road conditions. Players can also experience the T7 Concept, the concept model of Yamaha’s crowd favorite Ténéré 700 production model, ideal for exceptional off-road adventure riding. Besides the new vehicle skins, the collaboration brings ZENITH Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket for riders to equip with as well.

In addition to the new rides, players can celebrate the collaboration by participating in a log-in event during the partnership period. Players who sign in to PUBG Mobile for three days before Wednesday, June 22 will earn a special Yamaha crate, which unlocks a seven-day trial for the MWT-9, ZENITH Graphic Helmet and CONTEND Jacket.