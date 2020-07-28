PUBG Mobile: TENET Esports crowned EWar Mahayudh Season 1 champions

Recently, PUBG Mobile in India has seen many tournaments come up. Adding to the collection, Bengaluru-based esports start-up EWar Games is hosting the third phase of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1, in partnership with POCO.

Fnatic emerged as champions of Phase 1 of the event, held from 18th June to 21st June. The top ten teams from this phase qualified for Phase 3.

ELMTxEZ4 won Phase 2, which was a battle between underdogs, and the top ten teams from here gained entry into Phase 3. This bracket took place from 22nd June to 16th July.

Phase 3 started on 26th June and ended today. The top 10 from the previous stages did battle to be crowned as the ultimate winners of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1.

The total prize pool of the event was 2,50,0000 INR, and the third phase prize pool was 1,00,000 INR.

TENET Esports won Phase 3 of the EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 with 145 points, while The Night Mare secured second with 133 points. Nova GodLike notched the highest number of kills, i.e., 68 kills, and secured the third spot.

On the final day of Phase 3, Fnatic won the first match in Erangel with 13 kills, while TENET clinched the second match in Miramar with 17 kills. Rising IBE won the third match in Sanhok with four kills.

EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 overall standings

#1 TENET Esports - 145 points

Advertisement

#2 The Night Mare - 133 points

#3 Nova GodLike- 126 points

#4 4KINGS - 105 points

#5 Reckoning Esports - 94 points

#6 Fnatic - 87 points

#7 Rising IBE - 86 points

#8 Orange Rock - 78 points

#9 U Mumba Esports - 64 points

#10 TSXICE - 64 points

#11 The Annhilator - 60 points

#12 ELMTxEZ4 - 52 points

#13 Team Magma - 50 points

#14 Celtz - 49 points

#15 Hydra Official - 45 points

#16 HELIOSx6SENCE - 36 points

#17 Lethal Gaming - 31 points

#18 New Born - 27 points

#19 69IX9INE - 25 points

#20 XF Elites - 23 points

#21 Crawlers - 16 points

EWar PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 top fraggers