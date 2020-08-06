PUBG Mobile: Top 10 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Regular season

The League Play of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East has concluded with Bigetron RA Esports emerging as the Regular Season champions.

The finals are scheduled to take place from 6th August to 9th August. Twenty-four matches will be played in a span of 4 days. Sixteen teams that have qualified from the Three super weekends will now compete in the finals. Here, we look at the top 10 players from PMWL East, in terms of total kills.

Top 10 PUBG Mobile World League East players

PMWL 2020

1.) BTR Luxxy- Luxxy is one of the best snipers in the world. He is on the top of the leaderboard with 115 kills.

2.) RRQ G9- The captain of RRQ Athena, G9, is placed second on the list with 114 kills. He has inflicted a total damage of 24k, and also has the most number of grenade kills- 16.

3.) BTR Zuxxy- Zuxxy, the captain of Bigetron Esports, is at the 3rd position with 110 kills. He has inflicted a total damage of 21.3k.

4.) TSM Entity Jonathan- Jonathan is the only player from SA region to feature in the top 5. Considered as the best player from the South Asian region, he was the MVP of week 2 and 3.

5.) BTR Ryzen- The Entry fragger for team Bigetron, Ryzen also makes it to the list with 23k damage and 100 kills.

6.) TS Uhigh- Considered as one of the top players from the SEA region, uhigh is at the 6th position with 96 kills and 18k damage.

7.) Valdus Martin- Martin from Valdus The Murder has inflicted more than 23k damage. He is also the captain of the team.

8.) RRQ Beer11- Beer 11 is at the 8th position with 96 kills and 19k damage.

9.) OR Gill- Gill is the second player from the South Asian region on this list. He has 95 kills and 19.6k damage.

10.) RRQ Earny- Earny is the third player from RRQ on this list. He has 94 kills and has inflicted a total damage of 18.9k.

PMWL East Regular Season Overall Standings

PMWL League Finals Teams:-