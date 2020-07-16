PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from League Play Day 2 of PMWL 2020 East

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero (PMWL 2020) has finally commenced. The first week of League Stage is over, and we have the top 16 teams of this week.

These 16 teams have advanced to the first week of Super Weekends, while the bottom four will have to sit out and wait for the 2nd week to start. U Level Up, Nova Godlike, Freestyle, and Morph failed to make it to the Super Weekends.

TOP 5 KILL LEADERS OF DAY 2

LOUIS: 13 KILLS MARTIN:12 KILLS ZUXXY: 9 KILLS GILL: 9 KILLS MICROBOY: 8 KILLS

Representing India, the fan-favourites Orange Rock once again showed what they are capable of. They have the most points and kills till now.

On Day 2, South Asian teams created a buzz with their consistent placements and dominance. The table toppers, Orange Rock, haven't taken a wrong step yet in this tournament.

Defending World champions BTR have also not given up. They sit at the second spot with Zuxxy, and Microboy making it to the list of top 5 fraggers with 9 and 8 kills respectively. Their consistency makes them lethal.

Box Gaming made a great comeback and moved from the 10th place to the 3rd place. Box Louis played a crucial role for his team and carried them on his shoulders. Box went all out in the fourth match of Erangel and got a 20-kills chicken dinner.

Valdus Esports took a huge jump from the 12th spot and landed straight on the 5th spot. SynerGE, Team Ind and RCS were in the danger zone initially, but they managed to make a comeback.

The Super Weekend Week 1 will start from 17th July. The 16 qualified teams will play for three days and these points will decide the actual league standings.

You can catch the live-action of PMWL 2020 East on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube.