PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals

PUBG Mobile World League(PMWL) 2020 East Season Zero has come to an end after a month-long journey. Bigetron Red Aliens have clinched the trophy, credits to their flawless gameplay throughout the tournament.

The pride of South Asia, Orange Rock eSports, made an incredible comeback on the last day, but fell short of just 9 points and finished as the runners-up. Here, we look at the five kill leaders from the Finals, who not only made a name for themselves, but played a pivotal role in the success of their team.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals

1. Box Break: Box Gaming finished as the high kill points scorer with 118 kills. As a result, their prodigy, Box Break, ended up as the top fragger of the tournament. He had a total of 40 kills in 24 matches and was also declared as the MVP of PMWL Finals.

2. OR Gill: Gill, from Orange Rock Esports, was able to gel up nicely with the squad, even after being new to the roster. With 36 kills, Gill finished at the 2nd spot on the kills leaderboard. The number of kills notched by Gill was one-third of the total kill points (111) acquired by the whole team in the Finals.

3. BTR Ryzen: The 3rd player on this list belongs to Team BTR RA. Out of the 113 kill points acquired by BTR, Ryzen alone had contributed 35 kills for the team. He proved why he's considered a man of big games.

4. RRQ Beer11: With a total of 101 kills points for RRQ, Beer11 had 34 points to his name alone. There were multiple ups and downs for RRQ in the last four days. Beer11 provided great support to the team and carried them to the 3rd position.

5. TSM-ENT Jonathan: As expected by fans across the whole globe, Jonathan made it to the top 5. Despite having a lousy placement for two consecutive days, Jonathan added 34 kills to his team's kill tally. TSM entity inflicted a total of 25578 damage in 24 games, and finished as the highest damage dealing team from South Asia.

PMWL East Finals Overall standings: