PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 1

The first day of the ultimate stage of PUBG Mobile World League(PMWL) East has concluded with Box Gaming leading the standings with 45 kills and 110 points. Bigetron RA continued their exemplary run and managed to stick to the 2nd spot with 96 kills, after the end of day 1.

To much of everyone's surprise, Ulevel Up clinched two Chicken Dinners, and finished at the 3rd place with 87 points. Here, we look at the top 5 kill leaders who helped their teams climb up the leaderboard.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 1

Box Gaming's assaulter, Break, went berserk on the first day as he notched 19 kills in a total of 6 games. Box Gaming started their Finals campaign by bagging a 16-kills Chicken Dinner right in the first match.

At the 2nd position, we have Box Louis, who is the in-game leader of Box Gaming. He notched 12 kills in 6 matches. Box Gaming completely dominated the first day of the PMWL Finals and became the only team to cross a century of points.

The third-place on the kills leaderboard is also taken by a player from Box Gaming. Pimay10 notched 11 kills and played a crucial role in his team's journey. Pimay10 plays as a support player for Box Gaming.

TSM-Entity's support player, Zgod, is placed 4th on this list with 11 kills. TSM is at the 8th position after Day 1, with 25 kills and 51 points.

Bigetron RA assaulter, Ryzen, is at the 5th position on the leaderboard with ten kills. Bigetron notched 39 kill points and are currently at the 2nd position with 96 points.

PMWL Finals day 1 Overall standings:-

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 2 schedule:-

Erangel:- 5:30 pm Vikendi:- 6:15 pm Erangel:- 7:00 pm Miramar:- 7:45 pm Sanhok:- 8:30 pm Erangel:- 9:15 pm

