PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 3

The third day of the final stage of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero (PMWL) has concluded with RRQ Athena climbing to the top with 219 points. Bigetron RA was displaced from the summit, and is currently second with 217 points.

U Level Up, meanwhile, made a comeback with two Chicken Dinners and gained 99 points on Day 3. With only six matches left for the PMWL 2020 East Finals to end, teams will try to showcase their best on the final day.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 3

Ulevel Up Huoxuan finished first on the kills leaderboard with 16 kills on the third day. Ulevel Up notched 2 Chicken Dinners on Day 3 and made a comeback to the top 4.

Valdus' Martin came second with 12 kills, as his team took 30 kills overall on Day 3. Martin is also the IGL for Team Valdus and is considered to be one of the best players from South East Asia.

Team IND 420op, who joined the team just before PMWL 2020 East Season Zero, is at the third place with 11 frags.

Orange Rock Mavi came fourth with ten kills. He plays as the in-game leader (IGL) for Orange Rock and is known for his zone predictions. Team OR is currently at the fifth position on the overall leaderboard with 199 points.

Team IND Snax took ten kills and made it to the top 5. Team Ind gained 56 points and is currently at the 7th place.

PMWL Finals MVP ranking after Day 3:-

MVP Ranking after Finals day 3

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 3 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 4 schedule