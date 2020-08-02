PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 2

The League Stage of PUBG Mobile World League(PMWL) East has reached its ultimate phase. Just 5 matches are left to take place, after which we'll get our top 16 teams that will play the Finals.

Team RRQ Athena is leading the overall leaderboard with 465 points and is the only team with more than 200 kills.

On Day 2, Box Gaming notched 2 Chicken Dinners and gained 72 points to climb up the leaderboard. The day saw South Asian teams going rampant for kills.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Week 3 Day 2

Valdus Martin got the first position with 11 kills as his team took 24 kills on Day 2. Martin is also the in-game leader of Team Valdus.

TSM Entity Jonathan also took 11 kills and finished second on the kills leaderboard. Jonathan is considered as one of the best players in the world.

Orange Rock Gill notched ten kills on the second day, showing his prowess as one of the best players from South Asia. His team took 27 kills on Day 2.

TSM-Entity Neyoo notched ten kills and finished at the 4th position. He is the entry fragger for Team TSM, that came fifth on Day 2 with 54 points.

Orange Rock Mavi finished fifth in the kills leaderboard with eight kills. He plays as an in-game leader (IGL) for Orange Rock and is known for his zone predictions.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 3 schedule

2nd August, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3 - 5:30 pm IST onwards

Map order

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

League Finals of PMWL 2020 East

16 teams

Six matches daily

24 matches in total

Schedule for League Finals

6th August: Finals Day 1

7th August: Finals Day 2

8th August: Finals Day 3

9th August: Finals Day 4

Map order for all four days