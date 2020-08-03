PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3

The League Play stage of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero has concluded. After nine days of Super Weekend action, the cumulative points of teams have decided the top 16 sides that qualified for the PMWL 2020 East League Finals, which will run from 6th to 9th August.

Team Bigetron RA finished first with 522 points, while Box Gaming ended their League Play campaign in second position with 508 points. RRQ Athena came in third with 496 points. These teams were no doubt helped by individual displays, and we look at the top five fraggers from this stage.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3

TSM-Entity Jonathan was first with 26 kills, and was also declared the MVP of Week 3. He is considered one of the best players in the world, and proved why. He was also the MVP of Week 2, with 33 kills. Jonathan dealt 5485 total damage this week.

TSM-Entity Neyoo notched 25 kills and finished in second position. He is the entry fragger for TSM, who finished sixth overall in the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 standings. Neyoo was also in the top killers' list on days one and two of Super Weekend Week 3.

Orange Rock Mavi came third in the kills leaderboard with 22 kills. He plays as an in-game leader (IGL) for OR, and is known for his zone predictions. His team finished tenth in the overall standings.

Bigetron's IGL, Zuxxy, was in fourth place with 21 kills. Bigetron finished tenth at the end of Day 2, but came back strongly to the top the table after exemplary performances on Day 3, notching 81 points on the day.

Valdus' Martin propped up the top five kill leaders table with 21 kills, as his team took 51 kills over the Super Weekend. Martin is also the IGL for Valdus, who finished eighth in the overall rankings with 387 points.

Details for League Finals of PMWL 2020 East

16 teams

Six matches daily

24 matches in total

Schedule for PMWL 2020 East League Finals

6th August: Finals Day 1

7th August: Finals Day 2

8th August: Finals Day 3

9th August: Finals Day 4

Map order for all four days