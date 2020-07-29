PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 1

The third and final week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East has started, and the top 16 teams from the PMWL 2020 East League Stage Week 3 will qualify for the Super Weekend 3. On Day 1, TSM-Entity topped the table with 69 points, notching 38 kills. U Level Up is in second place with 67 points while Morph Team are third having garnered 49 points.

Defending world champion Bigetron RA is in 19th position with 17 points, and needs to display extraordinary gameplay on Day 2 to qualify for the PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend 3.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Week 3 Day 1

1.TSM-Entity Jonathan: Last week's MVP was unstoppable, taking 11 kills in four games to top the individual kills chart. Last week as well, he garnered 33 kills in 15 matches to show why he is considered one of the best players in the world.

2. U Level Up Chaxin: PMPL Chinese Taipei winner U Level Up also showed consistency, thanks to Chaxin, who had ten kills and is second in the kills leaderboard.

3. U Level Up Winter: Another U Level Up player, Winter, is in the top five of the kills leaderboard with ten kills. For context, he and Chaxin combined have taken 80 per cent of their teams kills. U Level Up is 16th with 103 points in the overall standings.

4. TSM-Entity Clutchgod: TSM IGL Clutchgod also makes it to this list thanks to 10 kills in four matches. After some solid performances last week, this one has also started on a good note for TSM.

5. TSM-Entity Neyoo: Neyoo is the entry fragger for TSM and took nine kills. He is one of the earliest members of the team and is known for his fragging skills.

PMWL 2020 East League Stage Week 3 Day 2 schedule: