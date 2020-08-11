PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West

The PMWL 2020 West Season Zero concluded with Futbolist emerging as the winners. The team notched 137 kills and 161 placement points for a total of 298 points, including two chicken dinners. They also claimed more than 112,000 USD.

Loops Esports (289) secured the runner-up position, with Koninapower finishing in the third spot with 282 points at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West region.

There were many sparkling individual performances as well, and we take a look at the top fraggers of PUBG Mobile World League West Season Zero.

Top kills leaders from the PMWL 2020 West

Loops Esports' Carrilho was the top fragger from the West region with 183 knocks and 177 kills, also dealing 35204 damage. He is one of the best players in this region. Carrilho was also the top kills leader after the league stage with 133 kills, and was crowned MVP for Weeks 1 and 2.

It was expected that someone from Futbolist would make it to the list of top fraggers, as the team had the highest number of kill points at the PMWL 2020 West. And Solkay was the one to stand up, with a massive 156 kills, and also topped the finals kill leaderboard with 44 kills in 24 matches.

Tempo Tensa finished third with 144 kills at the PMWL 2020 West. He also won the MVP Award for Week 3. Tempo finished in fourth place in the league stages and sixth in the finals.

Loops Dadinho notched 143 kills to finish fourth in the overall kills table at the PMWL 2020 West. Loops had a pretty consistent run, finishing the opening weekend in third place, winning the league stages, and coming second in the tournament finals.

Futbolist Lovazin ended in fifth place in the overall kills leaderboard, taking 135 kills. He plays as a support player for the PMWL 2020 West winners, who were the most aggressive team in the West..

PMWL 2020 West Season Zero statistics