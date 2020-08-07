PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 1

The first day of the Finals of PUBG Mobile World League(PMWL) West has concluded with Cloud 9 leading the standings with 44 kills and 119 points. Team Futbolist is trailing at the 2nd place with 78 points, while Nova is at the 3rd place with 78 points.

The champions of the League Stage, Loops Esports, failed to impress on the first day of the finals and are currently at the 8th place with 20 kills and 54 points.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 1

C9 Beowulf- Cloud 9's in-game leader, Beowulf, is leading the kills leaderboard with 15 kills. C9 notched 44 kills in 6 matches. With 2 Chicken Dinners and two top-two finishes, C9 have a formidable lead over the 2nd placed team.

Fut Solkay- Futbolist's in-game leader and assaulter, Solkay, is at the 2nd place on the kills leaderboard with 14 kills. Futbolist finished the League Stage at the 3rd place.

C9 Uneven- He is at the 3rd place on the kills leaderboards with 11 kills. Uneven plays as a frontline assaulter for his team. Despite missing out on one Super Weekend, C9 finished at the 6th place in the League Stage.

Loops Carrilho- Despite Loops Esports having an ordinary day, Carrilho makes it to the list of top fraggers. He is one of the best players from the Western region and notched 11 kills on Day 1. Carrilho was also the top fragger of the League Stage with 133 kills.

TQ Axeel- Team Queso's Entry fragger, Axeel, makes it to the top 5 on the kills leaderboard with 11 kills. Team Queso is at the seventh place with 27 kills and 58 points.

PMWL west Finals day 1 Overall standings:-

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 2 schedule:-