PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 2

The second day of the finals stage of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Season Zero has concluded. Cloud 9 maintained first position with 193 points, with European team Futbolist closing the gap with exemplary performances on the day. They gained 96 points and are currently second with 174 points in the PMWL 2020 West.

Nova Esports are in third position with 146 points, with their gameplay changing totally after the addition of Cat. With half of the PMWL 2020 West Finals over, teams have 12 matches to prove their mettle.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 2

Cloud9 Aderr is leading the kills table with 18 kills. Aderr is a recent addition to the team, previously playing for PMSC 2019 champions Unique. Cloud 9 gained 74 points on Day 2, with 28 kills.

Futbolist Raum is in second position with 17 kills. Futbolist are also leading the overall PMWL 2020 West kills leaderboard with 81 frags, backing up their tag of being one of the most aggressive teams in the world.

Team Queso Ayala took 14 kills and is third in the kills leaderboard. Ayala is one of the best players from the South America region, and his team gained 69 points on Day 2 to stand in fourth place with 127 points.

Futbolist Lovazin makes it to the top fraggers list at the PMWL 2020 West with 14 kills. He plays as a support player. Futbolist gained 96 points on Day 2, with 49 kill points but sans any chicken dinner, which shows how aggressive they are.

Nova AZ took 13 kills and rounds off the top five kills leaderboard, Nova took 24 kills on Day 2 and gained 68 points, with the team's gameplay improving in the finals after the addition of ex-XQF player Cat.

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 2 schedule