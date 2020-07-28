PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2

The second week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero Super Weekend has concluded, and defending world champion, Bigetron RA, is leading the PMWL 2020 East points table after 30 matches with 367 points. RRQ Athena is second with 329 points, while Box Gaming — thanks to consistent gameplay over both weeks — is in third place with 312 points.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 individual kill leaders

TSM-Entity Jonathan notched 33 kills in 15 games, for a total damage of 5885, and is leading the individual kills table at the PMWL 2020 East. Jonathan also jumped several spots in the overall damage leaderboard and is now in the top five. He took his team to a chicken dinner in the last match of Erangel on Day 2, as TSM showed excellent gameplay to notch three chicken dinners at the Super Weekend 2.

Uhigh of Team Secret is in the second position with 26 kills, performing consistently and showing why he is considered one of the best players in the world. Team Secret themselves made a comeback in Week 2 and climbed from 13th position to seventh in the overall table.

RRQ G9 continued his consistent run and got 23 kills in Week 2, also winning a 1v3 clutch against TSM in Erangel. He is also leading the overall kills leaderboard, while RRQ is second in the overall table.

KOG Braga notched 23 kills and is fourth on the PMWL 2020 East kills leaderboard. Team KOG, known for its fragging in the SEA region, is showcasing its calibre on the world stage, and as a result, currently reside in sixth with 293 points in the overall table.

BTR ZUXXY is in fifth place with 21 kills at the PMWL 2020 East. He is also the IGL of 2019 world champions Bigetron, the current leaders of this event, and is in the second position overall after Week 2, with 178 points.

PMWL 2020 East Week 3 schedule:

28 July, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1

29th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2

Schedule for PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3

31st July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 1

1st August, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2

2nd August, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3

Map order

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

PMWL 2020 East League Finals

16 teams

Six matches daily

24 matches in total

Schedule for League Finals

6th August: Finals Day 1

7th August: Finals Day 2

8th August: Finals Day 3

9th August: Finals Day 4

Map order for all the four days