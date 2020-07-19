PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from Super Weekend Day 2 of PMWL 2020 East

The PUBG Mobile World League East 2020 (PMWL) has finally reached its first Super Weekend stage. The first Super Weekend of Season Zero has started and as of now, two days have been completed with one more matchday left.

The second matchday of PMWL Easy Super Weekend gave us several nail-biting matches, with many teams trying their best to get the most-desired 'Chicken Dinner'. The second day was much more dynamic and saw more ups and downs than the first day where YooDoo Gank single-handedly kept the attention to themselves. South Asian teams won 3 out of 5 games on the second day.

Team Orange Rock Esports, Team SynerGE and Team MegaStars got one chicken dinner each. However, SynerGE dominated in the kills segment as 2 of its members were crowned as the Top Fraggers of Day 2.

Top Fraggers of Day 2 of first PMWL Super Weekend

With a chicken dinner in the last match played on Erangel, SynerGE's Ted held the top fragger title for Day 2 with 14 kills. In the absence of AustinBotX, he never lets the team feel hopeless. Also, he's not the only one from India on the list as the Team IGL SGEseervi secured the 2nd place on the list.

Seervi, as an IGL, has been incredibly influential in the PMWL East. With ten kills to his name, Seervi had the 2nd most number of kills on 2nd day.

Players from the SEA region came on the rest three spots on the Top Fraggers list. 'Braga' from King of Gamers (KOG) was placed 3rd on the list with equal Kills as Seervi. The 4th and 5th ranks were earned by Zuxxy from BTR RA and G9 from RRQ respectively.

The first week of PMWL East Super Weekend commenced on 17th July. Sixteen qualified teams will play for three days, and these points will decide the actual league standings.

You can catch the live-action of PMWL 2020 East on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.