PUBG Mobile: Top 5 players post Day-3 of the PMGC Finals 2020

The third day of the PMGC Finals came to an end today. The cream of the crop rose in what was the best phase of the tournament.

The competition and fight reached its pinnacle, with every team in the top five having a chance to claim the title. Audiences would have enjoyed the day's proceedings, being treated to a spectacle thanks to the 16 world-class teams.

At the end of the PMGC Finals day 3, 4 Angry Men finished at the top spot with 227 points. Following them at the second spot was Team Zeus with 227 points as well. Nova Esports claimed third place with 222 Points.

Top 5 Players after the commencement of the third day of the PMGC Finals

#1 - Suk (4 Angry Men): Suk from the 4 Angry Men(4 AM) made it to the top five players list for the third day straight. Suk had a total of 43 kills with 8,869 damage. His total survival time was 467 minutes and 27 seconds, while his total contribution to the team was 30.2%.

#2 - Zyol (Zeus Esports): Zyol from the Mongolian team entered the top five list for the first time in the tournament.His team, Zeus Esports, performed exceptionally well today. He secured a total of 39 kills with 7,868 damage. His total survival time was 473 minutes and 10 seconds, while his total contribution to the team was 28.9%.

#3 - Order (Nova Esports): Order from Nova Esports continued to perform consistently. At the end of the day, he secured a total of 43 kills with 7,944 damage. His total survival time was 432 minutes and 23 seconds, while his total contribution to the team was 29.2%.

#4 - Paraboy (Nova Esports): Parabot, the star player from Nova eSports, returned to the top five list and. He secured a total of 27 kills with 7,409 damage. His total survival time was 418 minutes and 15 seconds, while his total contribution to the team was 31.9%.

#5 - Law (Alpha7 Esports): Law continued his form in the tournament, staying in the top five list. He secured a total of 30 kills with 6,626 damage. His total survival time was 467 minutes and 27 seconds, while his total contribution to the team was 30.2%.

With just a single day left in the tournament, teams will keep their guard up and try their best to secure the top spot and the $700,000 associated with it.