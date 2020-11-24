PUBG Mobile tournaments to feature total prize pool of 14 million USD in 2021

With the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) League Stage starting today, PUBG Mobile Esports Director James Yang, in a video message, unveiled the road map for the game's esports scene in 2021. The upcoming season will feature a whooping total prize pool of 14 million USD.

PUBG Mobile esports plans for the next year

Further elaborating, James Yang announced that in 2021, seven pro leagues for new regions would be added to the system. The new locations which will have a pro league in the future are:

Pro leagues for new regions in 2021

1. CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States)

2. Arabia Region

3. Turkey

4. Western Europe

5. North America

6. Latin America

7. Brazil

He also announced that the 2021 season would be divided into four quarters, with Q1 and Q3 having PMCO's (PUBG Mobile Club Open) and Q2 and Q4 having the PMPLs (PUBG Mobile Pro League).

In between these quarters, many invitational events in the summer would take place. Ultimately, the season would culminate with the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021) at the end of the year.

PUBG Mobile esports numbers

It was also announced that the registrations for PMCO 2021 Spring Split would start early, from 1st January 2021, and close on 24th January 2021.

PUBG Mobile continues to grow at breathtaking speeds

Along with these announcements, the video message also elucidated the growth of PUBG Mobile Esports in 2020. This year, the game's esports scene had a watch time of 100 million hours.

It hit its peak with 1.1 million concurrent viewers during the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) Season Zero. Around 1,20,000 teams worldwide registered for the PMCO this year and competed for a prize pool of 5 million USD.

2021 promises to be an interesting and exciting year for PUBG Mobile Esports, with an increased prize pool and more representation for regions globally. It would be a treat for viewers and players alike to watch and compete in these events.