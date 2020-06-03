PUBG Mobile Tribe Mode: How to complete 'Eat Jungle Food' mission?

Tribe Mode PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile usually has a lot of missions to accomplish in the game. This week, many new missions have been introduced in Season 13 Royale Pass. Out of all the new missions, a new task 'Eat Jungle Food 10 times in Tribe mode' is confusing the players.

As we all are aware of every map and mode available in PUBG Mobile, there's no such mode named Tribe Mode available in the game. So here the question arises that how to complete this new Royale Pass mission.

However, we have sorted it out this query and will now be showing how the mission can be completed in PUBG Mobile.

Steps to complete Royale Pass Tribe mode mission in PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile Jungle Food

1) Open the PUBG Mobile and select Sanhok map under classic mode

The first step that you need to follow is to play Sanhok map available in classic mode map selection. Here tribe mode is usually referred to Jungle Adventure mode which is recently rolled out in the game.

2) Look for Jungle food

The next step is to hunt for food. The jungle food looks similar to red apples which can be at various locations, lying on the ground. Players can even obtain this food from the enemy's crate by killing them.

3) Eat Jungle Food 10 times

As the task describes, players need to eat Jungle food ten times which means a total of 10 is mandatory to eat. To eat it, select Jungle food from the utility menu and tap on the eat button. Or, you can also consume it by opening your Backpack.

After completing all the steps, the mission will be accomplished, and the reward for the same will be credited into user's account. For Elite pass holder, PUBG Mobile is giving 100 RP points upon completing this task.

Advertisement

But there is a catch while eating this jungle food; as either, they will give you a positive effect or negative effect. This jungle food can make you sick, and you can lose some health. Otherwise, it can also provide you a health post.