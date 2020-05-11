PUBG Mobile UC generator: All you need to know

Source: PUBG Lite Mobile

PUBG Mobile, the leading smartphone game, has an in-game currency called UC, which you can use to purchase an exclusive set of outfits and weapon skins.

UC is generally very expensive, and you need to spend a lot of money if you want some extra in-game currency. If you don't want to spend money, however, you can participate in events and complete rare missions to grab some UC in the game.

However, there is an illegal way to get unlimited UC in PUBG Mobile- the UC Generator.

PUBG Mobile UC generator: About it

The PUBG Mobile UC Generator is one of the most used ways of getting access to unlimited UC in the game.

All you need to do is enter the details of your account, like your username, user ID, and the platform you are currently using to play PUBG Mobile. Within a few hours, UC will be transferred to your account.

PUBG Mobile UC generator: Is it legal?

The PUBG Mobile UC Generator is in no way a legal method of getting UC in the game. The third-party UC generator websites promote hacks, which are strictly prohibited by the official PUBG Mobile team.

This is an unethical way to gain UC in PUBG Mobile, and this can lead to your account getting banned permanently. So, be aware, and don't take the risk of your personal information getting leaked.

Other legal ways to obtain UC in PUBG Mobile

Most of the players are still unaware of the fact that UC in PUBG Mobile can be earned by completing the weekly events and missions. Almost every two weeks, the officials release 7-8 weekly events, which give you a chance to get 10-50 UC.

The other way of getting UC is by spending money. With every Standard Royale Pass, you get somewhere around 600 UC. You can either use it to purchase exclusive items or wait for the end date of a season to renew the Royale Pass. The price of UC is generally high, but you can get a reasonable amount of UC for around 20-30 US dollars.