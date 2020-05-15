PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update for Chinese Android version: CN APK Download Link

PUBG Mobile Simplifed Chinese v0.18.0 CN for Android

PUBG Mobile CN Update for Android

The most competitive players on PUBG Mobile always look for ways by which they can get an edge over the rest of the field, and the best way to go about that is to get the Chinese APK for android devices. There are significant enhancements in the CN versions, offering a more optimized and fluid experience.

Download Link: https://pubg-exhilarating-battlefield.en.uptodown.com/android/download

Game Size: 1.8 GB

PUBG Mobile v Games for Peace Mobile (picture credits: Gaming Mobile)

PUBG Mobile, alternatively known as Games for Peace in China, is, in comparison, roughly a month ahead of the global client. The Chinese client is significantly more optimized and utilizes the Unreal 4 Engine to deliver an unparalleled experience on mobile phones.

Improvements in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

Graphic Quality is significantly better due to the aforementioned Unreal Engine 4.

Realistic, more immersive mechanics; meaning aspects such as recoil performance, shooting sounds and trajectory are far more immersive and improved in the Chinese client than in the GL (Global) Client.

Desert Map (Miramar 2.0)

The game is a relatively different beast on the CN client, given its more advanced and immersive gameplay mechanics, but it is definitely the superior version to play.

However, it is a given that in order to get a sneak peek of the new features before the GL client also gets the improvements, one must sacrifice stability with a few expected bugs and crashes, but nothing that detracts from the overall experience too much.

(picture credits: Gaming Mobile)

PUBG Mobile is still a global phenomenon, with the PC version of the game supporting a relatively large player base, but it pales in comparison to the mammoth player base that the mobile version of the game has.

The game continues to deliver in terms of quality content with seasonal updates and quality of life updates periodically. The game carries with itself massive momentum that means the player base is only about to increase as time passes.