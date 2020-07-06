PUBG Mobile: When is Season 13 ending in the game?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass is ending on July 12, as confirmed by Tencent Games.

The new PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass is set to arrive officially on 14th July.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 13 that commenced last month is now in its final week. Before the next season begins, some players are curious to know about the end date of PUBG Mobile Season 13.

When is Season 13 ending in PUBG Mobile?

As stated in the royale pass section of the game, PUBG Mobile Season 13 will end on July 12. Once it concludes, the RP section of the game will be locked for some time until a new season arrives. Players will still be able to play the game, but won't get any rewards.

Along with the conclusion of Season 13, player ranks will also be reset which means that players will have to start from zero to reach their desired tier. Similarly, this will be also be applied to the server leaderboard which showcases the names of top players.

Furthermore, any progress in the royale pass will be also stopped for a while. In order to continue their journey, players will be required to purchase the new royale pass to unlock exclusive rewards of Season 14.

Season 14 Royale Pass official trailer

Most recently, Clasiffied YT, a famous leaker and YouTuber, revealed the official trailer of the upcoming season 14 royale pass in one of his YouTube videos.

In the video, he unveiled the new cosmetic items that will be added to the game. Coupled with it, the YouTuber also showed new character and gun skins that have a high chance to be added in PUBG Mobile.

However, one shouldn't ignore the fact that it's only a leaked trailer of Season 14 Royale Pass. An official confirmation regarding the new features is yet to be released. We can only hope that this trailer accurately represents the new changes coming in Season 14.