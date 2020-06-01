PUBG Mobile: Why MS Dhoni loves PUBG

MS Dhoni playing PUBG Mobile (Credit: Bollywood Exclusive)

Perhaps the most beloved Indian Cricket Team Captain of all-time, MS Dhoni proudly calls himself a gamer in his twitter bio, that reads:

"Member TEAM INDIA, Biker, Gamer, hindi retro aficionado, an absolute pet-lover, and perennially hungry for chicken butter masala"

MS Dhoni has always been the epitome of a cool, calm, and collected sportsman, delivering several match-winning performances under immense pressure and leading the Indian Cricket Team and Chennai Super Kings to several victories.

Great weather and Pubg.This headset feels so comfortable, I could wear it all day. Check out @soundlogic.in's Voice Assistant Neckband Headset on @flipkart. Now available in MSD Limited Edition, autographed by me! #JusBol pic.twitter.com/h7Lv95cfgA — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) October 12, 2018

MS Dhoni and his love for PUBG Mobile

Being the face of calm for an entire nation comes with a lot of pressure. An elite sportsman such as MS Dhoni would need to unwind after the day's hard work to relax and recharge for the next day.

MS Dhoni enjoys playing PUBG Mobile with his teammates

While sure the cricketing legend could just as easily pick up a console or PC to play games, his favourite option seems to be PUBG Mobile on his phone. Making it for a great game to play while on the move, as athletes tend to travel a lot.

A source close to Sportskeeda said:

"Dhoni was introduced to PUBG in 2018, he basically made it his number one stress buster. For the past two years, his love for mobile games increased because it was a way to disconnect from his current identity of a superstar. PUBG gave him a new face, a new identity, and it was a perfect way to bond with teammates and also reduce stress."

PUBG Mobile as a team building exercise and stress buster for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni uses PUBG Mobile as a great team exercise

Games like PUBG Mobile offer a great way to unwind after clocking in long hours on the pitch, and it also makes for a great team exercise.

PUBG Mobile encourages players to play as a squad and work in unison in order to obtain victory, this makes it an extremely useful exercise in team building for leaders like MS Dhoni.

Much like all other endeavors MS Dhoni participates in, he tends to give 100 percent to PUBG Mobile as well. He likes to play for long hours with his teammates, and even devising tactics in his sleep.

His wife, Sakshi Dhoni, was quoted saying:

"It [video games] is like a stress buster. Video games help him divert his mind. Pubg has even encroached my bed... He is even sleep-talking PUBG nowadays."

MS Dhoni remains competitive even while playing PUBG Mobile

MS Dhoni will not take it easy, even in PUBG Mobile

As a competitor of the highest level, MS Dhoni isn't used to taking it easy, and pulling his punches even if it's a video game. MS Dhoni gets competitive and hunts for victories in PUBG Mobile. A source close to Sportskeeda said:

"He played a lot with Jadhav in CSK, but they never got too serious about it, Dhoni has the habit of getting competitive but he never shows it. Nowadays he's still playing with Chahal sometimes and he has a lot of admiration for players who are good at it. He also watches videos on YouTube sometimes to learn things. Although it's used as a stress buster, like all things Dhoni does, he dedicates his all to PUBG."