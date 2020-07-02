PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Season Zero format revealed

The PMWL 2020 East Season Zero Spring Split will be divided into four stages.

The finals will be held over 3 matchdays, with a total of 18 matches being played.

PUBG Mobile World League

With the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East bracket approaching, PUBG Mobile has announced the schedule and format of the tournament. The Spring Split of Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July and concluded on 9th August. The tournament offers a combined prize pool of $425,000 USD.

1. Opening weekend

2. League stage

3. Super weekend

4. The finals

1) Opening weekend

20 qualified teams will be divided into five groups, each containing of four teams. The opening weekend of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero will go on for three days, and a total of 15 games will be played. The results of the opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams in the league stage.

2) League stage

As per the opening weekends results, 20 teams will be re-divided into five groups, each consisting of four teams. The league stage of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero will continue for three weeks (every Tuesday and Wednesday). There will be 10 matches per week, and all five groups will play together. The top 16 teams will book their slots in the super weekend.

3) Super weekend

Previous standings won't affect league standings anymore, and instead, the super weekend points table will decide the actual league standings at the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero. The top 16 teams from the league stage will play for three days, with a total of 15 matches (every Friday, Saturday and Sunday). The top 16 teams at the end of this super weekend will qualify for the World League Finals.

4) The finals

The finals will be held over three matchdays, with a total of 18 matches being played. The winning team will be declared as the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero champions.

The participating teams for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero are:

1. Valdus eSports

2. Bigetron RA

3. BOX Gaming

4. Team Secret

5. YooDoo Gank

6. King of Gamers Club

7. RRQ Athena

8. MORPH Team

9. Celtz

10. MegaStars

11. Team IND

12. Orange Rock

13. TSM-ENTITY

14. Nova-Godlike

15. SynerGE

16. U Level Up

17. T1

18. Reject Scarlett

19. FreeStyle

20. No Chance Team