PUBG Mobile World League 2020: PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims Week 2 announced

The first stage of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims saw some riveting action from all teams involved.

The event rewards a whopping prize pool of over $750 USD per day to all the winners.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

PMWL scrims

Ahead of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020, the only international scrim we've been able to witness is the Maxis Pro Scrims, powered by Hotlinks. The two-week long scrims sees two game days each week, and has successfully grabbed the audience's attention ahead of PMWL 2020. The first week of games concluded on 24th and 25th June.

On Day 1, we saw the Indian team, Celtz, being consistent and securing sixth rank with 38 points. The table was topped by Team Secret TH, with 24 kills and 65 total points, followed by Team Secret MY and Team RCS, with 60 & 52 total points, respectively.

The second day of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims was dominated by Malaysian teams, as AROV led the table with 65 points, followed by KOG & NED, with 61 & 47 points, respectively. Indian teams fell short in terms of consistency, and couldn't manage to lead the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims at all.

The last week of PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims is set to start on 1st July and 2nd July, which will be the last set of rounds. We may see a change in participating teams, but Nova GodLike, Team IND & Celtz will continue to represent India. The PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims reward will be a whopping prize pool of over $750 USD every day.

At the end of each day of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims, the winner takes home $350 USD, the first runners-up is rewarded $200 USD and the second runners-up gets $100 USD. The team with the highest kills is awarded as the MVP, and handed $100 USD.

The participants for the final week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims are:

1. Team Secret

2. Celtz

3. BTR RA

4. Morph

5. KOG

6. ULU

7. Box Gaming

8. No Chance

9. Nova Godlike

10. RCS

11. Secret TH

12. Arov

13. Bapak Ah

14. NED

15. Team IND

16. Aerowolf

17. Aura

Time: 12:30 pm IST

Advertisement

Break between games: 15 mins

The matches will be played across all 4 maps (Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, Sanhok).

All matches will be streamed on YouTube, on Esports Empire's channel. Tune-in on time to catch all the action from the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims. Follow Sportskeeda as well for more eSports and gaming-related news.