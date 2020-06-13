PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero: All you need to know about PMWL 2020

PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports)

The whole world is affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the eSports industry is no exception. Various LAN events of different games have been cancelled due to the crisis. Many PUBG Mobile offline tournaments have also met the same fate, with many of the LAN finals either postponed or shifted to a fully online format.

Following suit, PUBG Corporation has officially announced that the 2020 edition is going fully online, and will be called PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero.

There was a lot of chatter about the format of PMWL after PUBG Mobile eSports increased PMWL qualification slots from South Asia to seven.

An announcement was made by James Jinho Yang, Director, PUBG Mobile Global eSports, during the live stream of PMPL South Asia Finals.

In the announcement, Yang revealed the format, schedule and even timings to the viewers.

PUBG Mobile World League start date

The structure and slot number of the tournament was changed. Hence, this league will not be regarded as a regular season, but will be called the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero. It will begin on 10th July 2020 and will conclude on 9th August 2020.

Format and prize pool

Prize pool (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports)

Keeping in mind safety of the players, the tournament will be online. The tournament will be played in 2 leagues — East League and West League — each having a prize pool of $425,000

The total of $850,000 is the highest prize money for an individual PUBG Mobile event.

Start time of matches

The matches will be played at night in each regional time. According to Indian time, the east league will begin at 6:00 PM IST, and the western league will start at 12:30 AM IST.

List of qualified teams

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the PMWL East League:

Team that have qualified for the east league (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports)

#1 Valdus Esports

#2 Bigetron RA

#3 BOX Gaming

#4 Team Secret

#5 Yoodo Gank

#6 King of Gamers Club

#7 RRQ Athena

#8 Morph Team

#9 Orange Rock

#10 TSM Entity

#11 GodLike

#12 SynerGE

#13 U Level Up

#14 XENON

#15 REJECT Scarlet

#16 Free Style

#17 NoChanceTeam

The top 3 teams from the PMPL South Asia finals will occupy the remaining three slots.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the PMWL West League

Team that have qualified for the west league (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile eSports)

5 DreamEaters#6 UDR KILLERS

#7 Team Unique

#8 Futbolist

#9 Team Number One

#10 FRAG Machines

#11 SNT

#12 ALPHA Legends

The remaining eight slots will be filled by teams that finish in the Top 8 in the PMPL Americas.

At the end of the announcement, a glimpse of the new PUBG Mobile eSport Studio in Katowice, Poland, was also revealed.

A glimpse of the studio (Picture Courtesy: PUBG MOBILE Esports)

The exact details of the playing format were not released.

Lastly, it was announced that PMCO 2020 Fall Split registration begins on 24th June.