Let's take a look at the teams qualified for PMWL East Spring.

The total prize pool for the World Championship is $5,000,000.

PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) is one of the biggest PUBG tournaments across the globe. It is divided into two regions, PMWL East and PMWL West.

Here we take a look at the teams qualified for PUBG Mobile World League East Spring. There are the following qualification slots for the tournament:

16 qualification slots for PMWL East Spring

South Asia:- 5 teams

South-East Asia:- 6 teams

Pakistan:- 1 team

Japan:- 1 team

Korea:- 1 team

PMCO Wildcard:- 1 team

PMPL Taipei :- 1 team

These teams will be selected from various tournaments, that are currently going on in multiple countries. The 16 slots of PMWL East Spring will be filled by the teams qualified from the following competitions:

1.PMPL Thailand

2.PMPL Malaysia

3.PMPL Indonesia

4.PMPL Vietnam

5.PMPL Tpe Finals

6. SEA Finals

8. PMPL South Asia League Stage

11. PMPL South Asia Finals Stage

13.PMCO Pakistan

14.PMCO Wildcare

15.Korea Street Challenge

16. Japan

Qualified teams

A total of 14 teams have already qualified for PMWL East Sprint. The remaining 2 teams will qualify after PMPL South Asia Finals. (12TH TO 14TH JUNE). The teams that have made it to the next round are as follows:

Orange Rock Esports, TSM-ENTITY & Godlike ( PMPL SA LEAGUE STAGE )

YOODO GANK & KOG (SEA Finals)

BigetronEsports (PMPL Indonesia )

Team Secret (PMPL Malaysia )

Valdus Esports {Acquired illuminate roster } (PMPL Thailand)

Box Gaming (PMPL Vietnam)

Free Style ( PMCO Pakistan )

No Chance ( PMCO Wildcard )

Reject Scarlet (Japan Championship )

U Level Up ( PMPL TPE )

Xenon (Street Challenge Korea)

Procedure to qualify for PUBG Mobile World League East (PMWL):-

Let's take a look at the procedure to qualify for PMWL East.

Procedure to qualify for World Championship (PMWL)

