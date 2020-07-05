PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East: Groups, schedule and format

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero boasts a prize pool of 425,000 USD.

The PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July and go on till 9th August.

PUBG MOBILE WORLD LEAGUE S0 2020

PUBG Mobile has been an ever-trending smartphone game since its inception, with one of the reasons being the number of open-to-all tournaments. PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), is what the whole PUBG community is eagerly waiting for. The PMWL Spring Split of Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July and will go on till 9th August. The tournament offers a combined prize pool of $425,000 USD.

The PMWL 2020 East Season Zero will be divided into four stages

1. Opening Weekend

2. League Stage

3. Super Weekend

4. The Finals

1) Opening Weekend

In the opening weekend, 20 qualified teams will be divided into five groups, each containing four teams. The opening weekend of the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero will go on for three days, and a total of 15 matches will be played. The results of the opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams in the league stage.

Map Order for Opening Weekend of PMWL:

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

Schedule for Opening Weekend of PMWL

10th July, Friday: Opening weekend Day 1

11th July, Saturday: Opening weekend Day 2

12th July, Sunday: Opening weekend Day 3

Groups for Opening Weekend of PMWL:

Group A:

Team Secret( Malaysia,SEA)

Megastars( India,SA)

Bigetron RA(Indonesia, SEA)

Reject Scarlet(Japan)

Group B:

Yoodo Gank( Malaysia, SEA)

Morph Team (Indonesia, SEA)

No chance Team (Mongolia, Wildcard)

T1( Korea)

Group C:

Galaxy Racer Celtz ( India, SA)

Orange Rock ( India, SA)

Nova Godlike ( India, SA)

Freestyle ( Pakistan)

Group D:

Team Ind ( India, SA)

TSM-Entity ( India, SA)

Valdus Esports ( Thailand, SEA)

RRQ Athena ( Thailand, SEA)

Group E:

Box Gaming ( Vietnam, SEA)

King of Gamers Club ( Thailand, SEA)

U levelUp ( Chinese Taipei)

Synerge ( India, SA)

2) League Stage (Qualifier round for Super Weekend)

Five groups of four teams each, based on their opening weekend performances.

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday

Five matches daily, ten matches each week

Top 16 from each week of league stage will book their slots in the super weekend for that corresponding week

Schedule for League Stage of PMWL

14th July, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1

15th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2

21st July, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1

22 July, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2

28 July, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1

29th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2

Map Order for League Stage of PMWL

Week 1, day 1:

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Vikendi Erangel

Week 1, day 2:

Vikendi Erangel vikendi Erangel Vikendi

Week 2, day 1:

Erangel Sanhok Erangel Sanhok Erangel

Week 2, day 2:

Sanhok Erangel Sanhok Erangel Sanhok

Week 3 day 1

Erangel Miramar Erangel Miramar Erangel

Week 3 Day 2

Miramar Erangel Miramar Erangel Miramar

3) Super Weekend

Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play the super weekends

Matches to be played every weekend

Five matches daily, 15 per week

Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings

Schedule for Super Weekends

17th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 1

18th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 2

19th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 3

24th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 1

25th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 2

26th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 3

31st July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 1

1st August, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2

2nd August, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3

After nine days of the super weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 sides which will qualify for the finals.

Map order:

1 Erangel

2 Vikendi

3 Miramar

4 Sanhok

5 Erangel

4) League Finals of PMWL

16 teams

Six matches daily

18 matches in total

Schedule for League Finals

7th August: Finals Day 1

8th August: Finals Day 2

9th August: Finals Day 3

Map order for all the three days

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel