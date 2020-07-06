PUBG Mobile World League: PMWL 2020 West groups, schedule and format
- PMWL 2020 West Season Zero event boasts a prize pool of 425,000 USD.
- This PUBG Mobile event for the West region is scheduled to start from 10th July.
The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is commencing from 10th July and is being conducted in two regions: West and East. In the former, we have teams from the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. PMWL 2020 has a prize pool of 850,000 USD, divided equally among both regions (425,000 USD prize pool each). The tournament will start at 8:00 PM CEST/11:00 AM PST/11:30 PM IST on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube/Twitch/Facebook channels.
The PMWL 2020 West Season Zero will be divided
into four stages
1. Opening Weekend
2. League Stage
3. Super Weekend
4. Finals
1) Opening Weekend
In the opening weekend, 20 qualified teams will be divided into five groups, each containing four teams. The opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West Season Zero will go on for three days, and a total of 15 matches will be played. The results from the opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams in the league stage.
Map order for opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West:
- Erangel
- Vikendi
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Erangel
Schedule for opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West:
- 10th July, Friday: Opening weekend Day 1
- 11th July, Saturday: Opening weekend Day 2
- 12th July, Sunday: Opening weekend Day
Groups for opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West:
Group A:
- Futbolist
- Cloud9
- Swat69
- Tempo Storm
Group B:
- Wildcard Gaming
- SNT
- DreamEaters
- Loops Esports
Group C:
- Yalla Esports
- FRAG Machines
- X Quest Gaming
- Pittsburgh Knights
Group D:
- Team Unique
- B4 Esports
- Team Umbra
- Headquarters
Group E:
- AlphaLegends
- Team Queso
- UDR Killers
- Konina Power
2) League Stage (qualifier round for Super Weekend)
- Five groups of four teams each, based on their opening weekend performances.
- Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday
- Five matches daily, ten matches each week
- Top 16 from each week of league stage will book their slots in the super weekend for that corresponding week
Schedule for league stage of PMWL 2020 West:
- 14th July, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1
- 15th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2
- 21st July, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1
- 22 July, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2
- 28 July, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1
- 29th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2
Map order for league stage of PMWL 2020 West:
Week 1, day 1:
- Erangel
- Vikendi
- Erangel
- Vikendi
- Erangel
Week 1, day 2:
- Vikendi
- Erangel
- Vikendi
- Erangel
- Vikendi
Week 2, day 1:
- Erangel
- Sanhok
- Erangel
- Sanhok
- Erangel
Week 2, day 2:
- Sanhok
- Erangel
- Sanhok
- Erangel
- Sanhok
Week 3 day 1
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Erangel
Week 3 Day 2
- Miramar
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Erangel
- Miramar
3) Super Weekend
- Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play the corresponding super weekend
- Matches to be played every weekend
- Five matches daily, 15 per week
- Super weekend points table will decide the actual league standings
Schedule for super weekend
- 17th July, Friday: Super weekend Week 1, Day 1
- 18th July, Saturday: Super weekend Week 1, Day 2
- 19th July, Sunday: Super weekend Week 1, Day 3
- 24th July, Friday: Super weekend Week 2, Day 1
- 25th July, Saturday: Super weekend Week 2, Day 2
- 26th July, Sunday: Super weekend Week 2, Day 3
- 31st July, Friday: Super weekend Week 3, Day 1
- 1st August, Saturday: Super weekend Week 3, Day 2
- 2nd August, Sunday: Super weekend Week 3, Day 3
After nine days of the super weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 sides who will qualify for the finals.
Map order:
- Erangel
- Vikendi
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Erangel
4) League Finals of PMWL 2020 West
- 16 teams
- Six matches daily
- 18 matches in total
Schedule for league finals of PMWL 2020 West:
- 7th August: Finals Day 1
- 8th August: Finals Day 2
- 9th August: Finals Day 3
Map order for all the three days of PMWL 2020 West:
- Erangel
- Vikendi
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Erangel