PUBG Mobile World League: PMWL 2020 West groups, schedule and format

PMWL 2020 West Season Zero event boasts a prize pool of 425,000 USD.

This PUBG Mobile event for the West region is scheduled to start from 10th July.

PMWL 2020 West

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 is commencing from 10th July and is being conducted in two regions: West and East. In the former, we have teams from the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. PMWL 2020 has a prize pool of 850,000 USD, divided equally among both regions (425,000 USD prize pool each). The tournament will start at 8:00 PM CEST/11:00 AM PST/11:30 PM IST on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube/Twitch/Facebook channels.

The PMWL 2020 West Season Zero will be divided

into four stages

1. Opening Weekend

2. League Stage

3. Super Weekend

4. Finals

1) Opening Weekend

In the opening weekend, 20 qualified teams will be divided into five groups, each containing four teams. The opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West Season Zero will go on for three days, and a total of 15 matches will be played. The results from the opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams in the league stage.

Map order for opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West:

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

Schedule for opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West:

10th July, Friday: Opening weekend Day 1

11th July, Saturday: Opening weekend Day 2

12th July, Sunday: Opening weekend Day

Groups for opening weekend of PMWL 2020 West:

Group A:

Futbolist

Cloud9

Swat69

Tempo Storm

Group B:

Wildcard Gaming

SNT

DreamEaters

Loops Esports

Group C:

Yalla Esports

FRAG Machines

X Quest Gaming

Pittsburgh Knights

Group D:

Team Unique

B4 Esports

Team Umbra

Headquarters

Group E:

AlphaLegends

Team Queso

UDR Killers

Konina Power

2) League Stage (qualifier round for Super Weekend)

Five groups of four teams each, based on their opening weekend performances.

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday

Five matches daily, ten matches each week

Top 16 from each week of league stage will book their slots in the super weekend for that corresponding week

Schedule for league stage of PMWL 2020 West:

14th July, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1

15th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2

21st July, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1

22 July, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2

28 July, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1

29th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2

Map order for league stage of PMWL 2020 West:

Week 1, day 1:

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Vikendi Erangel

Week 1, day 2:

Vikendi Erangel Vikendi Erangel Vikendi

Week 2, day 1:

Erangel Sanhok Erangel Sanhok Erangel

Week 2, day 2:

Sanhok Erangel Sanhok Erangel Sanhok

Week 3 day 1

Erangel Miramar Erangel Miramar Erangel

Week 3 Day 2

Miramar Erangel Miramar Erangel Miramar

3) Super Weekend

Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play the corresponding super weekend

Matches to be played every weekend

Five matches daily, 15 per week

Super weekend points table will decide the actual league standings

Schedule for super weekend

17th July, Friday: Super weekend Week 1, Day 1

18th July, Saturday: Super weekend Week 1, Day 2

19th July, Sunday: Super weekend Week 1, Day 3

24th July, Friday: Super weekend Week 2, Day 1

25th July, Saturday: Super weekend Week 2, Day 2

26th July, Sunday: Super weekend Week 2, Day 3

31st July, Friday: Super weekend Week 3, Day 1

1st August, Saturday: Super weekend Week 3, Day 2

2nd August, Sunday: Super weekend Week 3, Day 3

After nine days of the super weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 sides who will qualify for the finals.

Map order:

Erangel Vikendi Miramar Sanhok Erangel

4) League Finals of PMWL 2020 West

16 teams

Six matches daily

18 matches in total

Schedule for league finals of PMWL 2020 West:

7th August: Finals Day 1

8th August: Finals Day 2

9th August: Finals Day 3

Map order for all the three days of PMWL 2020 West:

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel