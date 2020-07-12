PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season Zero: New format and schedule

The Opening Weekend of PUBG Mobile World League has been trimmed to two days from three.

PMWL finals will now be played for four days, instead of three.

PMWL 2020 S0

PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero has commenced from 11th July. The officials decided to make some changes to the format right after the tournament began.

The first change is that the opening weekend has been trimmed to two days from three. Earlier, the opening weekend was scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th July. However, due to some unforeseen errors, the opening weekend will now take place only for two days i.e 11th and 12th of July.

Teams will play 8 matches instead of 12 to decide the result of the opening weekend, The results of the opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams in the league stage.

PMWL 2020

The second change is made in the format of finals. The finals will now be played for four days instead of three days. The finals were earlier scheduled to take place from 7th to 9th August. However, as per the new schedule, the finals will now start on 6th August and conclude on 9th August.

The total number of matches has also been increased from 18 to 24. 16 teams will play the finals with 6 matches daily and the team with the highest points will be crowned as PMWL East Winner.

There are no changes in the format/schedule of League stage and Super Weekends.

PMWL 2020 season zero

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero will be divided into four stages

1. Opening Weekend

2. League Stage

3. Super Weekend

4. The Finals

1) Opening Weekend

In the opening weekend, 20 qualified teams will be divided into five groups, each containing four teams. The opening weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero will go on for two days, and a total of 10 matches will be played. The results of the opening weekend will decide the grouping of teams in the league stage.

Map Order for Opening Weekend of PUBG Mobile World League:

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

Schedule for Opening Weekend of PUBG Mobile World League

11th July, Saturday: Opening weekend Day 1

12th July, Sunday: Opening weekend Day 2

Groups for Opening Weekend of PUBG Mobile World League:

Group A:

Team Secret( Malaysia,SEA)

Megastars( India,SA)

Bigetron RA(Indonesia, SEA)

Reject Scarlet(Japan)

Group B:

Yoodo Gank( Malaysia, SEA)

Morph Team (Indonesia, SEA)

No chance Team (Mongolia, Wildcard)

T1( Korea)

Group C:

Galaxy Racer Celtz ( India, SA)

Orange Rock ( India, SA)

Nova Godlike ( India, SA)

Freestyle ( Pakistan)

Group D:

Team Ind ( India, SA)

TSM-Entity ( India, SA)

Valdus Esports ( Thailand, SEA)

RRQ Athena ( Thailand, SEA)

Group E:

Box Gaming ( Vietnam, SEA)

King of Gamers Club ( Thailand, SEA)

U levelUp ( Chinese Taipei)

Synerge ( India, SA)

2) League Stage

(Qualifier round for Super Weekend)

Five groups of four teams each, based on their opening weekend performances.

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday

Five matches daily, ten matches each week

Top 16 from each week of league stage will book their slots in the super weekend for that corresponding week.

Schedule for League Stage of PUBG Mobile World League

14th July, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1

15th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2

21st July, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1

22 July, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2

28 July, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1

29th July, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2

Map Order for League Stage of PUBG Mobile World League

Week 1, day 1:

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Vikendi Erangel

Week 1, day 2:

Vikendi Erangel vikendi Erangel Vikendi

Week 2, day 1:

Erangel Sanhok Erangel Sanhok Erangel

Week 2, day 2:

Sanhok Erangel Sanhok Erangel Sanhok

Week 3 day 1

Erangel Miramar Erangel Miramar Erangel

Week 3 Day 2

Miramar Erangel Miramar Erangel Miramar

3) Super Weekend

Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play the super weekends

Matches to be played every weekend

Five matches daily, 15 per week

Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings

Schedule for Super Weekends

17th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 1

18th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 2

19th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 3

24th July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 1

25th July, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 2

26th July, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 3

31st July, Friday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 1

1st August, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2

2nd August, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3

After nine days of the super weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 sides that will qualify for the finals of PUBG Mobile World League East.

Map order:

1 Erangel

2 Vikendi

3 Miramar

4 Sanhok

5 Erangel

4) League Finals of PUBG Mobile World League

16 teams

Six matches daily

18 matches in total

Schedule for League Finals

6th August: Finals Day 1

7th August: Finals Day 2

8th August: Finals Day 3

9th August: Finals Day 4

Map order for all the four days

Erangel Vikendi Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel