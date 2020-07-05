PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero: Prize pool distribution
- The PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July and go on till 9th August.
- PUBG Mobile World League: Season Zero boasts a prize pool of $850,000.
PUBG Mobile has never missed a chance to become the flag-bearer of mobile eSports. Last year, PUBG Mobile announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000. PUBG Mobile World Championship consists of two seasons of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).
The PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July and conclude on 9th August. The tournament offers a combined prize pool of $425,000 USD.
1) League Stage prize pool
Regular prize money
Regular Prize Money is distributed following the team’s overall placement during the PUBG MOBILE World League
1st place: 50,000 USD
2nd place: 25,000 USD
3rd place: 12,000 USD
4th place: 9,000 USD
5th place: 7,000 USD
6th place: 6,000 USD
7th place: 5,000 USD
8th place: 4,000 USD
9th place: 3,000 USD
10th place: 2,000 USD
11th place: 2,000 USD
12th place: 2,000 USD
13th place: 1,000 USD
14th place: 1,000 USD
15th place: 1,000 USD
16th place: 1,000 USD
17th place: 1,000 USD
18th place: 1,000 USD
19th place: 1,000 USD
20th place: 1,000 USD
Weekly Prize Money
Weekly Prize Money is distributed following the team’s weekly placement during the League Play of PUBG MOBILE World League
#1 Place :- 2000 USD
#2 Place :- 1000 USD
#3 Place :- 500 USD
Participation Bonus
Weekly Participation Bonus of 1,000 USD is only given out to teams that play all of their tournament matches during League Play.
2) The prize pool for Finals
1st place: 100,000 USD
2nd place: 50,000 USD
3rd place: 20,000 USD
4th place: 10,000 USD
5th place: 8,000 USD
6th place: 5,000 USD
7th place: 4,000 USD
8th place: 3,000 USD
9th place: 2,000 USD
10th place: 2,000 USD
11th place: 2,000 USD
12th place: 2,000 USD
13th place: 2,000 USD
14th place: 2,000 USD
15th place: 2,000 USD
16th place: 2,000 USD
MVP Award: 10,000 USD
The participating teams for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero are:
- 1. Valdus eSports
- 2. Bigetron RA
- 3. BOX Gaming
- 4. Team Secret
- 5. YooDo Gank
- 6. King of Gamers Club
- 7. RRQ Athena
- 8. MORPH Team
- 9. Gxr Celtz
- 10. MegaStars
- 11. Team IND
- 12. Orange Rock
- 13. TSM-ENTITY
- 14. Nova-Godlike
- 15. SynerGE
- 16. U Level Up
- 17. T1
- 18. Reject Scarlet
- 19. FreeStyle
- 20. No Chance Team
Teams qualified for PMWL West 2020
- 1.Yalla Esports (MEA REGIONALS)
- 2.HeadQuarters (MEA REGIONALS)
- 3.SWAT69 (MEA REGIONALS)
- 4.KoninaPower(EUROPEAN REGIONALS)
- 5.Dream Eaters (EUROPEAN REGIONALS)
- 6.UDR KILLERS (PMCO EUROPE)
- 7. Team Unique ( PMCO CIS)
- 8.Futbolist (PMCO TURKEY)
- 9. Team Number One (PMCO GERMANY)
- 10.Frag Machines (PMCO IRAQ)
- 11.SNT (PMCO SAUDI ARABIA)
- 12.Alpha Legends (PMCO MEA)
- 13. Loops Esports(PMPL AMERICAS)
- 14. XQ Gaming (PMPL AMERICAS)
- 15. B4 Esports (PMPL AMERICAS)
- 16. Cloud9 (PMPL AMERICAS)
- 17. Wildcard Gaming (PMPL AMERICAS)
- 18. Team Queso(PMPL AMERICAS)
- 19. Tempo Storm (PMPL AMERICAS)
- 20. Pittsburgh Knights (PMPL AMERICAS )