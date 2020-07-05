PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero: Prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero is scheduled to start from 10th July and go on till 9th August.

PUBG Mobile World League: Season Zero boasts a prize pool of $850,000.

PMWL 2020

PUBG Mobile has never missed a chance to become the flag-bearer of mobile eSports. Last year, PUBG Mobile announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000. PUBG Mobile World Championship consists of two seasons of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

1) League Stage prize pool

Regular prize money

Regular Prize Money is distributed following the team’s overall placement during the PUBG MOBILE World League

1st place: 50,000 USD

2nd place: 25,000 USD

3rd place: 12,000 USD

4th place: 9,000 USD

5th place: 7,000 USD

6th place: 6,000 USD

7th place: 5,000 USD

8th place: 4,000 USD

9th place: 3,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 1,000 USD

14th place: 1,000 USD

15th place: 1,000 USD

16th place: 1,000 USD

17th place: 1,000 USD

18th place: 1,000 USD

19th place: 1,000 USD

20th place: 1,000 USD

Weekly Prize Money

Weekly Prize Money is distributed following the team’s weekly placement during the League Play of PUBG MOBILE World League

#1 Place :- 2000 USD

#2 Place :- 1000 USD

#3 Place :- 500 USD

Participation Bonus

Weekly Participation Bonus of 1,000 USD is only given out to teams that play all of their tournament matches during League Play.

2) The prize pool for Finals

1st place: 100,000 USD

2nd place: 50,000 USD

3rd place: 20,000 USD

4th place: 10,000 USD

5th place: 8,000 USD

6th place: 5,000 USD

7th place: 4,000 USD

8th place: 3,000 USD

9th place: 2,000 USD

10th place: 2,000 USD

11th place: 2,000 USD

12th place: 2,000 USD

13th place: 2,000 USD

14th place: 2,000 USD

15th place: 2,000 USD

16th place: 2,000 USD

MVP Award: 10,000 USD

The participating teams for the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero are:

1. Valdus eSports

2. Bigetron RA

3. BOX Gaming

4. Team Secret

5. YooDo Gank

6. King of Gamers Club

7. RRQ Athena

8. MORPH Team

9. Gxr Celtz

10. MegaStars

11. Team IND

12. Orange Rock

13. TSM-ENTITY

14. Nova-Godlike

15. SynerGE

16. U Level Up

17. T1

18. Reject Scarlet

19. FreeStyle

20. No Chance Team

Teams qualified for PMWL West 2020

1.Yalla Esports (MEA REGIONALS)

2.HeadQuarters (MEA REGIONALS)

3.SWAT69 (MEA REGIONALS)

4.KoninaPower(EUROPEAN REGIONALS)

5.Dream Eaters (EUROPEAN REGIONALS)

6.UDR KILLERS (PMCO EUROPE)

7. Team Unique ( PMCO CIS)

8.Futbolist (PMCO TURKEY)

9. Team Number One (PMCO GERMANY)

10.Frag Machines (PMCO IRAQ)

11.SNT (PMCO SAUDI ARABIA)

12.Alpha Legends (PMCO MEA)

13. Loops Esports(PMPL AMERICAS)

14. XQ Gaming (PMPL AMERICAS)

15. B4 Esports (PMPL AMERICAS)

16. Cloud9 (PMPL AMERICAS)

17. Wildcard Gaming (PMPL AMERICAS)

18. Team Queso(PMPL AMERICAS)

19. Tempo Storm (PMPL AMERICAS)

20. Pittsburgh Knights (PMPL AMERICAS )